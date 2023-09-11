From the Algarve to Thailand, these are all the places bringing in new fees to combat overtourism.

Travel has well and truly bounced back since the pandemic, buoying tourist destinations that were crippled by restrictions and closures.

But some popular destinations are once again reeling under the strain of overtourism.

As a result, some resorted to implementing a 'tourist tax' last year and others have followed suit in 2023.

Many places already have tourist taxes in place and if you've travelled abroad, you've likely paid one before. You may have never noticed it - as it’s sometimes worked into airline tickets or the taxes you pay at your hotel.

We’ve done all the research for you: here is everything you need to know about the countries you have to pay to enter.

Barcelona is increasing its tourist tax in 2023

Barcelona’s tourist tax will be increased over the next two years, city authorities have announced.

Since 2012, visitors to the Catalan capital have had to pay both the regional tourist tax and an extra city-wide surcharge.

On 1 April, city authorities increased the municipal fee to €2.75.

A second increase will happen next year on 1 April 2024, when the fee will rise to €3.25.

The tax applies to visitors staying in official tourist accommodation.

The council said the proceeds would be used to fund the city’s infrastructure, including improvements to roads, bus services and escalators.

Valencia will impose a tourist tax in 2024

Valencia has announced it will introduce a tourist tax for travellers staying in all types of accommodation in the region, including hotels, hostels, apartments and campsites.

It will come into effect at the end of 2023 or early 2024.

Visitors will have to pay between 50 cents and €2 per night depending on their chosen accommodation, for up to seven nights.

Authorities say the fee will go towards the sustainable development of the region’s tourism sector. Proceeds will also be used to provide more affordable housing for locals in tourism hotspots.

Olhão, Portugal, introduced a tourist tax in 2023

Olhão, a Portuguese fishing town popular with tourists, has started charging visitors €2 a night between April and October.

The tax will be reduced to €1 between November and March. It will not apply to children under the age of 16 and it will be capped at five nights - so a maximum of €10 - per trip.

The fee is being used to minimise the impact of tourism in the Algarve town, including improving cleanliness and security, according to local authorities.

Two of the Algarve's 16 municipalities already charged a tourist tax: Faro (€1.5 per night up to seven nights between March and October) and Vila Real de Santo António (€1 per day up to seven days).

Thailand is introducing a tourist fee in 2023

Thailand is introducing a tourist fee of 300 Baht (€8). It was initially expected to come into force at the end of 2022 but a lack of clarity on how it would be implemented has led to delays.

It now looks to have been delayed from June to September 2023, after airlines flagged further concerns.

The governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand told Reuters last year that part of the fee will “be used to take care of tourists” as there have been times when health insurance didn’t cover them.

It will also help finance further developments of tourist attractions, such as the Grand Palace in Bangkok.

Venice will introduce a tourist fee in 2024

Venice will begin charging tourists who visit for the day from 2024.

The fee has been delayed multiple times, but a 30-day trial finally looks set to happen over spring and summer weekends next year. Exact dates are yet to be confirmed.

The imminent tourist tax is “not a tool for making cash," the city said in a statement.

Proceeds from the entry fees will go towards services that help the residents of the city, including through maintenance, cleaning and reducing living costs.

EU implements a tourist visa in 2024

Starting in 2024, non-EU citizens, including Americans, Australians, Brits and other travellers from outside the Schengen zone, will need to fill out a €7 application to get in.

Those under 18 or over 70 will not have to pay the fee.

The scheme was supposed to be enforced by November 2023 but has faced delays relating to the EU's new Entry/Exit System (EES).

European Union flag is waved. Canva

These are all the countries where you already have to pay a tourist fee to get in

Many countries already have a tourist fee in place, for a variety of reasons.

For some, it’s to do with trying to curb the number of tourists and to prevent overtourism.

For others it’s almost like a sustainability tax on each visitor. The money from these taxes goes towards maintaining tourism facilities and protecting natural resources.

Austria

In Austria you pay an overnight accommodation tax, which varies depending on which province you’re in. In Vienna or Salzburg, you'll pay an extra 3.02 per cent on the hotel bill per person.

The tourism levy is also known as Tourismusgesetz and Berherbergungsbeiträge.

Belgium

The tourist tax in Belgium is also applied to accommodation, for every night you stay there.

The fee is sometimes included in the room rate of the hotel but some separate the cost out and make it a supplemental charge, so you need to check your bill carefully.

Antwerp and Bruges charge a rate per room. The rate in Brussels varies depending on the hotel's size and rating.

In general it’s around €7.50.

Bhutan

While most countries’ tourist fees are below around €20, Bhutan’s tax is sky high in comparison.

The minimum daily fee for most foreigners is: $250 (€228) per person per day during high season and slightly less in low season.

But it covers a lot, including accommodation, transportation in the country, a guide, food, and entry fees.

Bulgaria

Bulgaria applies a tourist fee on overnight stays.

It’s very low and varies depending on area and hotel classification - up to around €1.50.

Plovdiv, Bulgaria Canva

Caribbean Islands

Most Caribbean islands have tourist taxes added to the hotel cost or a departure fee.

Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, the Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Bonaire, the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Dominica, the Dominican Republic, Grenada, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Maarten, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, and the US Virgin Islands all have some form of fee for visitors.

Fees range from €13 in the Bahamas to €45 in Antigua and Barbuda.

Croatia

Croatia raised its tourist tax in 2019. The increased rate only applies during peak season in the summer though.

Visitors pay around 10 kuna (€1.33) per person per night.

Czech Republic

You only need to pay a tourist fee in the Czech Republic when visiting the capital city, Prague.

It is very small (under €1) and paid per person, per night, up to 60 nights. The tax does not apply to children under 18.

France

There is a “taxe de séjour” to pay in France. It is added to your hotel bill and varies depending on which city you are in.

The rates range from €0.20 to around €4 per person, per night.

Tourist hotspots like Paris and Lyon use the money to maintain tourism infrastructure.

Paris, France Canva

Germany

Germany has what they call a "culture tax" (a kulturförderabgabe), and also a "bed tax” (a bettensteuer), in cities such as Frankfurt, Hamburg, and Berlin.

The fee is around 5 per cent of your hotel bill.

Greece

The tourist tax in Greece is based on the number of hotel stars or number of rooms you're renting. It can be anything up to €4 per room.

It was introduced by the Greek Ministry of Tourism to help cut the country's debt.

Hungary

Tourist fees in Hungary only apply in Budapest.

Travellers have to pay an extra 4 per cent every night based on the price of their room.

Indonesia

Tourist taxes in Indonesia only apply in Bali.

In 2019, a new law states that overseas visitors to the Indonesian island must pay a fee in the region of €9.

Revenue from the tax reportedly goes towards programmes that help to preserve the environment and Balinese culture.

Bali, Indonesia Canva

Italy

Tourist taxes in Italy depend on where you are. Venice may introduce its own tax in the summer of 2022.

Meanwhile, Rome's fee ranges from €3 to €7 per night depending on the type of room, but some smaller cities charge more.

Japan

In Japan it comes in the form of a departure tax. Visitors to Japan pay 1,000 yen (around €8) as they leave the country.

The official tourism website claims this small tax makes “a significant difference” to the economy.

Malaysia

Malaysia’s tourist tax is a flat rate and applied per night you stay.

It’s not much more than around €4 a night.

New Zealand

Many tourists, people on working holidays, and some students and workers coming to New Zealand must pay an International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy (IVL) when they arrive.

But people from Australia are exempt.

It’s $35 New Zealand dollars which is around €21.

New Zealand Canva

The Netherlands

The Netherlands has a land tourist tax and a water tourist tax.

In Amsterdam, this amounts to 7 per cent of the cost of a hotel room. It’s called toeristenbelasting.

Portugal

Portugal's low tourist tax is paid per night per person and is only applicable to guests who are 13 and over.

It’s around €2 and currently applies in 13 of Portugal's 308 municipalities, including the cities of Porto, Lisbon and Faro.

You only have to pay it on the first seven days of your stay.

Slovenia

The tourist tax in Slovenia varies based on location and hotel rating.

It’s slightly higher in larger cities and resort towns, including Ljubljana and Bled - around €3.

Spain

If you're heading to Ibiza or Majorca, you'll have to pay a tourist tax.

The Sustainable Tourist Tax, which applies to holiday accommodation on Spain’s Balearic Islands (Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza, Formentera), also applies to each holidaymaker aged 16 or over.

During the high season, the tax can reach up to €4 per night.

Madrid, Spain Canva

Switzerland

The tourist tax in Switzerland varies depending on the location. The cost is per night and per person and is around €2.20.

Quotes for accommodation usually do not include the tourist tax - it is specified as a separate amount, so it’s easier to keep track of.

And it only applies to stays under 40 days.

USA

A hotel tax or lodging tax for travellers renting accommodation is charged in most of the United States. It’s also called an occupancy tax.

The fees apply at hotels, motels and inns. The highest rate is reportedly paid in Houston, with a 17 per cent tax on your hotel bill.