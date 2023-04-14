By Euronews

The UK is one of the most expensive countries in the world with an average cost of living of £1,461 (€1,652) per month.

So it’s no surprise that 1 in 10 British people move abroad to look for a better quality of life. They make up 8 per cent of the world’s digital nomad population.

In fact, northern Europeans make up a large proportion of remote workers, with many Germans, Swiss and Scandinavian workers choosing to work while they travel.

If you want to join them but aren’t sure where to go, this list is for you.

Online learning platform Laba looked at the cost of living, rent and quality of life indexes as well as tax rates of all European countries that offer digital nomad visas. The ranking uses data site Numbeo’s quality of life index which looks at factors like pollution, safety, health and climate to give each country a score.

With this data, they have put together a list of the best destinations Brtis can move to for roughly the same quality of life - or better - at a much lower cost.

7. Wine and pizza in Italy

It will cost you around €1,120 a month on average to live in Italy. And you’ll take most of your paycheck home too with relatively fair taxes for digital nomads at 5 per cent.

You can watch sunsets over the Mediterranean Sea while enjoying the sun and warm weather - and adding money to your savings account.

It has a quality of life index of 141 - just below the UK’s 166 - but with more sun and warm weather you’re unlikely to notice a difference.

Italy hasn’t yet officially introduced its digital nomad visa despite signing it into law last year so you might have to wait until the details are finalised if you want to go. Here’s the visas that are available now.

6. Work from one of Europe’s greenest countries: Latvia

The cost of living in Latvia is around €787 a month - the lowest on this list. And this significant drop in expenses comes with only a very minor drop in quality of life with an index of 153 versus 166 in the UK.

Digital nomads pay taxes of 15 per cent and freelancers and remote workers can stay there for a year.

Winters are a lot colder than some of the other options and you’ll probably have to learn some Latvian to get by. But if you are looking for something a bit different from big cities or beaches and fancy the challenge of learning a new language then this could be the option for you.

Latvia offers an alternative to beaches and big cities. Pixabay

5. For the best after-work beers: Czech Republic

Czech Republic’s vibrant capital city Prague is already popular with expats. It has low living costs and well-maintained infrastructure that make it appealing to those looking to live abroad.

It will cost you on average €924 a month to live in Czech Republic and digital nomads pay taxes of 15 per cent. This is obviously likely to vary depending on where you choose to live and be wary that living in the big cities will come with a higher price tag.

It’s still likely to be cheaper than living in London, however and Czech Republic’s quality of life index score is 164 so roughly the same as the UK.

You can stay for up to a year on a digital nomad visa but there is a chance to extend your time beyond that if you fall in love with the country.

4. Take advantage of Spain’s new digital nomad visa

Spain has a significantly higher quality of life index score than the UK at 174 and is around €566 a month cheaper when it comes to the cost of living.

It’ll set you back on average €1,045 a month to live there, so on the high side for this list. But worth it for the incredible climate, beautiful beaches and vibrant culture. If you are looking for a destination where working remotely will feel like a holiday, then Spain could be the choice for you.

The country just introduced its digital nomad visa earlier this year which gives non-EU nationals the chance to live and work there for up to five years. Taxes come in at 24 per cent for digital nomads.

Spain has beautiful beaches and sunshine to offer. Pixabay

3. Enjoy 300 days of sunshine a year in Portugal

Portugal’s warm weather, incredible beaches and high quality of life have made it a top destination for digital nomads. High-speed internet and a blossoming tech scene help too.

The cost of living in this country is around €897 per month and if your income comes from a foreign company, you won’t pay any tax. Any money earned in the country is subject to a 20 per cent tax - still lower than the 48 per cent rate that is standard in Portugal.

Its quality of life index is roughly the same as the UK at 164 but you’ll find high speed internet, efficient public transport and good infrastructure. From the busy city of Lisbon to the beautiful, rugged beaches of the Silver Coast, there’s something for everyone.

Portugal’s digital nomad visa offers you the chance to stay for up to one year.

2. Sweat your stress away in Estonia’s saunas

Estonia offers a good balance between high quality of life and a low cost of living for digital nomads. It’ll set you back around €936 a month to stay here but you’ll pay no taxes for the first six months meaning your paycheck will go a bit further.

This welcoming environment for remote workers also sees the country offer an e-Residency programme. This allows entrepreneurs to start and manage an EU-based company remotely.

The country has a higher quality of life than the UK with an index score of 174. Its rich history and stunning natural landscapes mean there’ll be plenty to explore after you log off for the day. Sauna culture in Estonia dates back to the 13th century meaning it will be hard to return home without having tried it out.

Estonia’s digital nomad visa allows you to stay in the country for up to a year but, unlike others on this list, there isn’t a chance to extend it beyond this.

1. Work from Croatia’s stunning coastlines

Croatia is tax-free for digital nomads and has monthly living costs of €822 on average. These factors combined are why it comes out at the top of the list.

Its quality of life index score is 163, roughly the same as the UK meaning Brits will feel right at home - but with a bit more sunshine.

Working remotely from Croatia means plenty of opportunity for adventure. Canva

Visitors come from all over the world to see Croatia’s thousands of kilometres of coastline, incredible ancient cities and vibrant culture. There are around 2,700 hours of sun a year and in summer temperatures rarely drop below 20C.

The capital city Zagreb is one of the most popular places for digital nomads with a growing number of co-working spaces where you can make friends.

Digital nomads can stay for six months to a year and you’ll have to work for a company outside of the country to apply.