The guest had reported the missing ring to the police, suspecting it had been stolen.

A ring worth €750,000 which went missing at the Ritz hotel in Paris has been found in a vacuum cleaner.

The owner, a Malaysian businesswoman who was a guest at the hotel, had filed a complain with the police on Friday after suspecting it had been stolen.

Luckily, Ritz security guards found the ring lying among the dust in a vacuum bag on Sunday, French newspaper Le Parisien reported.

The newspaper added that the guest had travelled to London on Friday, but will now return to Paris for her ring.

No plans to return

The Ritz said it has offered three more nights to the guest to make up for the inconvenience, though it is understood she does not intend to take them up on the offer.

In a statement to Le Parisien, the hotel said: "Thanks to the meticulous work of security guards, the ring was found this morning.

"We would like to thank the staff at the Ritz Paris who mobilised for this search and who work each day with integrity and professionalism."

The businesswoman told police she left the ring on a table in her hotel room on Friday when she went shopping in the city for a few hours, and when she returned it was gone.

The hotel has a history with jewellery

It is not the first time that jewellery has been reported missing at the hotel.

In 2018, five armed men seized more than €4m worth of merchandise from a jewellery shop inside the luxury hotel.

Later that year, an unnamed member of the Saudi royal family reported the theft of hundreds of thousands of pounds' worth of jewellery from her hotel room suite.