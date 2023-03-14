The Summer Olympic Games will return to Europe next year for the first time in a decade and to Paris for the first time in 100 years.

With new ‘youth-focused’ sports including skateboarding, an equal split of male and female athletes, and worldwide online ticket sales, Paris 2024 is set to be the most inclusive Games yet.

Planning to visit the French capital to cheer on your country? There are 500 days to go before the opening ceremony lights up the River Seine - meaning it’s time to get booking your trip.

Here’s how to get tickets, where to stay and what to do at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

How to get tickets for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

All tickets to the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games will be sold on the event’s official ticket platform. This is the first time the ticket sales will be online only and available worldwide.

A total of 10 million tickets will be available for the Games. Package ticket sales began in February based on a lucky draw. Single tickets will go on sale from 11 May, with online registration for the draw open between 15 March and 20 April. The general ticket sale will open in late 2023.

One million tickets will be priced starting at €24 and will be available across all Olympic sports. Almost half of the tickets available to the general public will be priced at €50 or less.

The 2024 Games have also announced an official hospitality partner called ‘On Location’. They are the only other platform authorised to sell tickets, which are bundled with hotels, transport and exclusive experiences around the city.

How do the Paris 2024 hospitality packages work?

On Location packages start from less than €100 and can be personalised by length of stay, accommodation and activities.

Some packages include immersive experiences - both onsite and in the city - celebrating Parisian culture. These are categorised into history and culture, food and wine, fashion and style, modern Paris, family-friendly, and active and wellness. Expect everything from macaron-eating tours to riverside runs to a day out in Paris’s oldest amusement park, Jardin d’Acclimatation.

Some also include access to Clubhouse 24, an entertainment zone at the iconic Palais de Tokyo, within walking or public transport distance of 15 competition venues. This will be a hub of food stalls, live music, sports demonstrations and more.

Tickets purchased with On Location will come with access to private or shared lounges or a private box.

Tailored tours of Paris and a city pass to the capital’s top attractions are also included in some packages.

Where to stay for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games will take place in various parts of the city, so the best place to stay will depend on which events you’re attending.

The opening ceremony will take place along the River Seine on 26 July 2024. The launch of the Paralympic Games on 28 August 2024 will centre around the lower part of the Champs-Élysées and the Place de la Concorde.

Archery will take place at the Invalides, fencing at the Grand Palais, climbing in Le Bourget, and equestrian and pentathlon events in the gardens of the Palace of Versailles.

Place de la Concorde will transform into an open-air venue for skateboarding, 3x3 basketball and BMXing.

A little further out from the city centre, judo and wrestling will take place at the Champs de Mars Arena in the seventh arrondissement, with the Eiffel Tower as a backdrop.

The Paralympics will be held between Paris and the Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Lille.

Most venues have been selected partly for their easy access to public transport, meaning you can stay further out and travel into the city centre for the Games if you’re on a budget.

What’s new at the 2024 Olympics?

Skateboarding, sport climbing, surfing and breaking will make their debut at the 2024 Olympic Games.

Paris 2024 will also be the first Games where there has been an equal 50-50 split between male and female athletes.