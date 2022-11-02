In the post-Covid era, many people have planned and booked the trip of a life time because if the pandemic taught us anything, it's that life is too short.

Everyone dreams of a US road trip, a month exploring south east Asia, bathing in the blue Lagoon in Iceland or interrailing across Europe.

And if you're already thinking ahead and looking for a breath-taking trip for 2023, why not go somewhere a little different?

Stasher has scoured the Globe for off-the-beaten-path holiday destinations. Here are the top seven countries you won't want to miss out on when planning your next big trip abroad:

Albania - for wild European scenery

A true enigma of southern Europe, Albania is a hidden treasure trove of history and cultural splendour. If you love Croatia but not it's price tag, Albania could be the one for you.

Sites such as Rozafa Castle showcase expansive monuments from the past.

The view from Rozafa castle, Albania Canva

Perched high on a hill overlooking two rivers, the castle was originally a stronghold for the Illyrians, an Indo-European tribe from Ancient times.

The nearby Albanian Alps offer keen hikers a challenge, with mountainous terrain sure to keep any active traveller on their toes.

Cambodia - for winter sun

Angkor Wat, Cambodia Unsplash

Cambodia’s summer runs through Europe’s winter, making it the perfect destination for catching some sun. With a balmy temperature of 30 degrees Celcius through November to April, Cambodia has attractions for all kinds of agendas.

Get some much-needed rest on one of Cambodia’s many white sand beaches in Koh Rong, or if you’re looking to explore some iconic history and culture, head to Angkor Wat.

Grenada - for an island paradise

Dubbed the Spice Isle, Grenada is perfect for those looking for a low-key island getaway.

With a lush green mountainous landscape, soft white beaches, and tall, cascading waterfalls, Grenada is the Caribbean's best-kept secret when it comes to island paradises.

And if you weren't already sold, Grenada is also known for its organic chocolate. There are five factories on this small island which you can visit for a tour and tasting.

Jordan - for historical sites

For many visiting the Middle East, Jordan has masses of potential for tourists wanting to experience the greatest natural wonders in the world on a budget.

The ancient city of Petra, Jordan Canva

From sand dune surfing at Wadi Rum, swimming in the sparklingly clear waters of the Dead Sea, or exploring ancient civilisations at the esteemed city of Petra, the possibilities are endless for all kinds of adventurers.

Uruguay - for stunning nature

Conveniently situated between common bucket-list destinations Brazil and Argentina, Uruguay is often overlooked by tourists travelling through South America. Despite its little-known status, Uruguay is a fascinating country with plenty of nature to explore.

The landscape is interspersed with wetlands, different types of native forests and bodies of water, including coastal lagoons.

Its wide-open spaces and low population density means Uruguay is perfect for visitors wanting to explore on their own terms, providing seclusion among some stunning scenery.

Macau - for bright city lights

Known as the Las Vegas of the East, Macau is a destination ripe for exploration due to its status as a cultural melting pot of Asian and European influences.

Whether it's the casinos and giant strip malls lining inner-city Macau, or the blend of Portuguese and Cantonese architecture, visitors will be blown away by its unique characteristics.

The Macau city skyline at night Canva

Seychelles - for marine life

For those wanting to get up close and personal to the most exotic marine life on the planet, look no further than the Seychelles. Surrounded by a myriad of coral reefs, beaches and nature reserves, there is a wealth of plant and animal life waiting to be explored.

In between discovering new and fascinating species, visitors can soak up the sun in one of the Seychelles’ many glamorous beach resorts.