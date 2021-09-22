These are the 10 most stunning lagoons in the world

These lagoons have been ranked the world’s most stunning. So come on in, the water’s warm.

10 lagoons were picked for their popularity with instagram users, by JW Marriott Venice Resort and Spa.

The list is complete with some of the most tranquil spots in the world. They’ll make you want to stop whatever you’re doing, pack your bags and dive right in.

1. The Blue Lagoon, Iceland

With over 100,000 instagram posts tagging this stunning spot, The iconic Blue Lagoon is the leader of the pack.

The milky-blue jewel in Iceland’s crown, the Blue Lagoon is an absolute must-see for visitors to Iceland. A man-made lagoon, it is heated by a local geo-thermal power station to a delightfully temperate 37-39 degrees celsius all year round.

2. Jökulsárlón, Iceland

The charmingly unpronounceable Jökulsárlón cements Iceland’s place at the top of the lagoon list.

The name translates to “glacial river lagoon” and owes its title to its formation when the Breiðamerkurjökull glacier receded from the Atlantic Ocean. This chilly lagoon is unique for its icebergs, which glow a ghostly and luminous blue.

3. Lord Howe Island, Australia

Sitting in the Tasman Sea between Australia and New Zealand, Lord Howe Island’s coral reef lake is one for the bucket list.

Officially part of Australia, the lake sits on the island’s west coast, and is an undeniable beauty spot. Definitely worth taking the trip from the mainland for a visit.

4. Venice Lagoon, Italy

An absolutely iconic destination for the ‘gram influencer, If you haven’t snapped a selfie on a canal in Venice, are you even online?

Gondolas are moored along the Grand Canal, in Venice, Monday, April 6, 2020. Andrew Medichini/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Did you know, Venice’s floating city is actually made up of 118 islands? These are connected by 400 bridges, which criss-cross the lagoon below, creating the canals the city is famous for.

Venice is beautiful because… let’s be honest, we all know Venice is gorgeous. Let’s just look at the pics and soak it in.

A view of the Grand Canal and Rialto bridge, in Venice, Italy, Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Anteo Marinoni/LaPresse

5. San Alfonso del Mar - Chile

This exclusive lagoon may be off limits to those not interested in paying to get into the resort, but that hasn’t stopped more than 21,000 photos of the beauty spot finding their way onto Instagram.

6. Teti’aroa, French Polynesia

Teti’aroa is an atoll in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. 53km North of Tahiti, this peaceful locale has a dazzling lagoon at its centre.

Not just a popular spot today, historians say that since the 18th century Tahiti chiefs have made the half-day’s sale to this scenic destination.

7. Aitutaki Lagoon, Cook Islands

Aitutaki Lagoon is another natural wonder that’s a little bit out of the way, being part of the Cook Islands in the Pacific Ocean.

But if you can, gain access to it, Aitutaki is a splendid spot, particularly for aerial photography of its aquamarine waters and golden sands.

8. Ko Olina, Hawaii

Pretty much everyone who loves a week in the sun should have Hawaii on their holiday wish list. The collection of islands is jam-packed with staggering views. Not least Ko Olina’s four “jewel-like lagoons” that stretch along a mile-and-a-half of coastline.

9. Comino, Malta

Located on the Island of Comino, we have another “Blue Lagoon”. Unlike Iceland’s cloudy waters, Malta’s Blue Lagoon has crystal clear turquoise currents contrasted by the jagged cliffs that surround it.

Idyllic to a tea, Comino is Malta’s smallest inhabited island and has almost no cars and only three permanent residents.

10. The New Caledonia Lagoons, New Caledonia

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, the New Caledonia Lagoons form one of the most extensive reef systems.

View over turquoise lagoon, south coast of Mare Island. Canva

The longest barrier reef in the world, the reefs are home to a huge diversity of coral and fish species, as well as mangroves and some stunning reef structures.