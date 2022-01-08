Let’s be honest, we’d all like to have more holidays in 2022. After two years of lockdowns and travel restrictions, everyone wants to relax, unwind and escape reality for a bit.

In fact, since the UK scrapped pre-departure tests earlier this week, holiday bookings have started to return to pre-pandemic levels. Jet2holidays alone have seen bookings rise by 150 per cent since the announcement was made.

A poll by easyJet has also revealed that Brits are planning to take more holidays than usual in 2022. 55 per cent of the 2,000 consumers polled said they’re planning more trips this year, while a third of respondents intend to spend £1,000 (€1,198) more than usual on their vacations - suggesting holidaymakers are keen to make up for lost time.

But with so many vacations on the cards, where are people planning to go? Here are the top seven destinations for UK holidaymakers according to travel association ABTA.

7. Germany

Canva Rostock, Germany

Out of the 2,000 people surveyed, 8.2 per cent said they were planning a trip to Germany in 2022. And with travel restrictions for the UK eased on the 4 January - meaning fully vaccinated Brits no longer need to show a negative test or quarantine on arrival - it’s now much easier to visit.

Travelling from the UK to Germany by train is quicker these days too, so if you want to cut your carbon footprint, this is a great destination.

6. Portugal

The Algarve, Portugal Canva

In sixth place is the perennially popular Portugal. 8.7 per cent of respondents said they were planning a Portuguese holiday in 2022, with Lisbon and the Algarve likely to be top destinations. In 2018, UK tourism to Portugal was worth an estimated €598 million, so the country will certainly be keen to welcome tourists back.

5. Greece

Greece and its many islands made it to number five, bagging 10.1 per cent of the share. Popular with holidaymakers for its sun, sand and delicious food, Greece’s travel restrictions were the most googled by Brits in 2021.

In fact, the UK searched for Greece’s travel restrictions more often than their own, meaning sunkissed Greek holidays were definitely on the mind in the heart of lockdown.

4. Italy

Italy Canva

The classic romantic Italian holiday is also proving a big draw, with 16.4 per cent of people hoping to visit Italy in 2022. Italy’s tourism industry made a plea for more state aid in December as the country received just 60 million visitors in 2021, compared to pre-pandemic figures of 100 million, so this is hopeful news for the sector.

Why not read our guide to discover how to explore this beautiful country like a local?

3. France

Just across the Channel, France is great for a quick minibreak, so it’s no wonder it made it into the top three. Whether you want to explore the City of Light or head to the uber-glamorous French Riviera, there’s something for everyone, and with travel restrictions for UK citizens due to ease soon, now is the perfect time to start searching.

The country is great for Brits who want to travel more sustainably too, as it’s easily reached by Eurostar or ferry, meaning you won’t have to fly.

2. USA

The US was the only long-haul destination to make the top seven, suggesting that many Brits want their holiday resorts to be quick and easy to get to. 18.1 per cent told ABTA they were planning a trip to the US though, with New York and Florida the most popular spots. Here’s our guide to the best cities to visit this year.

1. Spain

Mallorca, Spain Canva

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Spain takes the top spot with a whopping 29.3 per cent saying they want to visit the country this year. Brits have been flocking to Spain for decades, but if you want to avoid the expat hotspots and have a more authentic experience, why not check out our local guide to the country here.