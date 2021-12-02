France will require all UK travellers to present a negative COVID-19 test from Saturday 4 December before entering the country.

The new rules will apply to all countries outside of the EU, regardless of a person’s vaccination status. The test will need to be either a PCR or an antigen, taken within 48 hours of travel.

French government spokesperson Gabriel Attal announced the new measures as the country seeks to tighten entry rules in response to the new Omicron variant.

Until this Saturday, UK and other non-EU travellers may continue to enter France with proof of vaccination and a sworn declaration form.

Arrivals from the Schengen zone will only need to present a negative test if they are not fully vaccinated. This test will need to be taken 24 hours before travel.

Gabriel Attal also confirmed at the weekly press conference that the travel ban between France and South Africa would be extended until December.

Gabriel Attal speaks at French press conference AFP

Flights between South Africa and France

From Saturday, flights to and from South Africa - where the Omicron variant was first discovered - will be allowed to land in France, but under very strict conditions.

These will include only allowing French and EU residents, diplomats, and flight staff to disembark and requiring travellers to have a COVID-19 test upon arrival before undergoing a seven day quarantine, even if the result is negative. A positive test will require a 10-day quarantine period.

According to Attal, France has so far recorded 13 suspected cases of the Omicron variant. "Let's not be fooled or naïve, there will very probably be cases on our territory in the coming hours or days,” he says.

He also announced that there had been 47,177 new cases recorded in France on Tuesday (30 November) and that “hospital pressure is increasing markedly”.