With Japanese food and culture becoming ever popular, the 2019 Rugby World Cup and the will-they-won’t-they 2020/2021 Olympic saga, Japan has become the top of everyone’s travel wish list.

Whilst global travel bans are still in place across the world, InsideJapan has created a series of virtual walking tours to give would-be-tourists a taste of what they’ll be able to see in person.

While their tour guides aren’t Japanese, they are locals. They are all expats who live in Japan and want to share their love of this quirky country.

What is a virtual walking tour?

With the Insider Tour leaders itching to share their favourite cities again, virtual tourists can join them on Zoom for a live walking tour around districts and cities across Japan. These include Tokyo's old Asakusa district, the ancient capital of Nara and the foodie capital of Osaka.

“Having already run a live walking tour of Kyoto during peak cherry blossom season back in March, it became obvious that there was a demand for these live events" says PR and Partnerships Manager James Mundy.

“Of course this is no replacement for real travel, but this style of live virtual tour will keep the excitement that comes with this incredible country and culture bubbling away. Until we have a clearer picture from governments around the lifting of travel restrictions, we will do our best to continue keeping the travel dream alive.”

Watch the video above to learn more about the virtual tours.