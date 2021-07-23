Now that the Tokyo 2020 Olympics (yes, it’s still called 2020) have started the world’s eyes are on Japan.

With travel restrictions still in place and no international spectators allowed to attend the Games, it’s a far cry from the usual tourist influx that comes with the Olympics.

If your interest has been piqued and you’re still itching to enjoy the sights and sounds, InsideJapan has created a series of virtual walking tours to give would-be-tourists a taste of what they’ll be able to see in person when the time comes.

While their tour guides aren’t Japanese, they are locals. They are all expats who live in Japan and want to share their love and insider knowledge of the country.

How does a virtual walking tour work?

Virtual tourists can join the Insider Tour leaders on Zoom for live walking tours through one of Tokyo's oldest entertainment districts, Asakusa.

If your interests lay beyond the Olympic host city however, InsideJapan also offers virtual tours through the ancient capital of Nara, a stroll through Kyoto during peak cherry blossom season, and a visit to the foodie capital of Osaka.

“Of course this is no replacement for real travel, but this style of live virtual tour will keep the excitement that comes with this incredible country and culture bubbling away. Until we have a clearer picture from governments around the lifting of travel restrictions, we will do our best to continue keeping the travel dream alive,” says James Mundy, PR and Partnerships Manager.

Watch the video above to get a taste of a virtual walking tour through Tokyo.