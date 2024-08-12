EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest
Trending
Latest stories
Europe
Categories
Programmes
Featured
World
Categories
Programmes
Featured
EU Policy
Business
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Euroviews
Next
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Green
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Health
Categories
Programmes
Culture
Categories
Programmes
Travel
Categories
Programmes
Videos
More
Special coverage
Partner content
Services
EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Find Us
ADVERTISEMENT

Serbian president to meet with 'ordinary people' after thousands protest against lithium mine

People attend a protest against pollution and the exploitation of a lithium mine in the country, in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024.
People attend a protest against pollution and the exploitation of a lithium mine in the country, in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. Copyright Darko Vojinovic/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
Copyright Darko Vojinovic/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
By Euronews
Published on
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied

Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets of the Serbian capital on Saturday to oppose an EU-backed lithium mining project in the Jadar Valley.

ADVERTISEMENT

After tens of thousands of people demonstrated against lithium mining in Belgrade on Saturday, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić has pledged to visit towns and cities across the country and assuage the concerns of residents most affected by the latest EU-backed plan.

“I will go to talk to those who think differently, to ordinary people. To talk about their fear,” he said in the aftermath of the demonstrations gathering tens of thousands in downtown Belgrade.

While he said he approved the peaceful protests' "democratic atmosphere", he also slammed the decision by the protesters to block the railway and a major bridge in Belgrade as "a mockery of democracy" and "terror of the minority".

"I just don’t understand why these people who live in this country wanted to destroy the economy of Serbia,” said Vučić.

Saturday's protest in Belgrade was a culmination of a series of protests in other Serbian towns and cities to oppose a plan to allow lithium mining in the Jadar Valley.

The latest memorandum, signed with EU representatives in mid-July, would jumpstart Europe's largest lithium mining operation, which the government argues is necessary for the country's economic development.

However, protesters, including green groups, have suggested that the project's environmental impact would be catastrophic.

Vučić previously claimed the protests were part of a "coup" from unspecified Western powers looking to oust him from his position.

Old plans resurfaced

The plan to mine lithium in the western part of the country involving mining multinational Rio Tinto was originally scrapped in 2022 after large demonstrations blocked key bridges and roads.

After reviewing the plan last month, Vučić accepted a tentative deal on "raw materials" between the Serbian government and Brussels, indicating that the plan could proceed.

Serbia is formally seeking EU membership, and some claim such a deal would bring the Western Balkan nation closer to the bloc.

Lithium production — a critical element in electric car batteries and other electronic components — would be advantageous to Brussels and reduce their electric vehicle imports from China.

Although the government has pledged to uphold environmental standards if the planned project goes ahead, residents of the valley strongly oppose the mine, which critics say would inflict irreparable environmental damage.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Tens of thousands protest in Belgrade against proposed lithium mining

‘We are not interested in their profits’: Farmers protest against giant lithium mine in Serbia

Why is Europe desperate for lithium, and why are Serbians up in arms?

European Union Aleksandar Vučić Protest Serbia Belgrade Mining