By Euronews

French voters will head to the polls on Sunday, 7 July, for the final round of national elections, with expectations of political instability in the aftermath.

Will the French election lead the country into a protracted period of political instability? How might such potential turmoil affect the role of France in the EU? What form of government might take shape after the second round?

Today Radio Schuman analyses the future of French impact in Brussels after the national elections with Thierry Chopin, special advisor to the Jacques Delors Institute.

We also dive into the EU-China saga on battery electric vehicles and looking at next steps member states have to take.

For our usual summery theme, today Radio Schuman is climbing aboard "affordable luxury" boats in Europe.

Radio Schuman is hosted and produced by Maïa de la Baume, with journalist and production assistant Eleonora Vasques and audio editing by Zacharia Vigneron. The music is by Alexandre Jas.