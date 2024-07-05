EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest
Trending
Latest stories
Europe
Categories
Programmes
Featured
World
Categories
Programmes
Featured
EU Policy
Business
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Euroviews
Next
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Green
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Health
Categories
Programmes
Culture
Categories
Programmes
Travel
Categories
Programmes
Videos
More
Special coverage
Partner content
EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Find Us
ADVERTISEMENT

What price French political instability for the EU? | Radio Schuman

Euronews
Euronews Copyright Euronews
Copyright Euronews
By Euronews
Published on
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button

French voters will head to the polls on Sunday, 7 July, for the final round of national elections, with expectations of political instability in the aftermath.

ADVERTISEMENT

Will the French election lead the country into a protracted period of political instability? How might such potential turmoil affect the role of France in the EU? What form of government might take shape after the second round?

Today Radio Schuman analyses the future of French impact in Brussels after the national elections with Thierry Chopin, special advisor to the Jacques Delors Institute.

We also dive into the EU-China saga on battery electric vehicles and looking at next steps member states have to take.

For our usual summery theme, today Radio Schuman is climbing aboard "affordable luxury" boats in Europe.

Radio Schuman is hosted and produced by Maïa de la Baume, with journalist and production assistant Eleonora Vasques and audio editing by Zacharia Vigneron. The music is by Alexandre Jas.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

What would Labour victory mean for UK-EU relations? | Radio Schuman

Far-right, including France’s National Rally, use AI to support political messaging, reports say

How will France's far-right National Rally impact Brussels? | Radio Schuman

Marine Le Pen France National Rally (France) Emmanuel Macron Jean-Luc Mélenchon Jordan Bardella