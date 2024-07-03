Ride-hailing app Uber is launching new water-based transport services in Europe.

We all want to see as much of a holiday destination as we can, but in places where public transport is scarce, it’s not always easy.

Enter: Uber.

The transport company has launched new boat options for this summer - from touristy cruises to yachts - meaning users of the service can access more places off the beaten track.

The boats are being rolled out in some of Europe’s most popular tourist getaways.

Just in time for the Olympics, Paris will play host to Uber Cruise, a free, one-hour trip ​​set to run from 12 July to 3 August.

Guests on the Seine-based adventure will be able to take in views of iconic sights including the Notre Dame, the Louvre and the Eiffel Tower, all while enjoying a complimentary glass of wine.

Tourists will be able to explore Venice's iconic canals by Uber boat Uber

From Venice to the Greek islands: Uber is launching boats in popular hotspots

While cruise ships are now restricted in Venice due to overtourism, water vessels remain one of the only ways to get around the Italian city.

From July, Uber has got in on that action. Visitors will be able to use their existing Uber app to summon a so-called ‘Limo Boat’ on-demand.

A relatively affordable option, the boats will cost from €120 per trip and can hold up to six people at a time.

Between 8am and 8pm every day, tourists will be able to hop aboard and see the beauty of the Venetian Lagoon at the tap of a button.

Launching on 3 July, the service is coming to nearly 200 dedicated pick-up or drop-off points across the city.

“Whether it’s sailing around Ibiza in your own private yacht or experiencing the Venetian Lagoon by boat, we’re thrilled to add some Uber magic to our customers' holidays this summer.” Anabel Diaz Vice President, EMEA Mobility at Uber

Uber Boat launched in Mykonos last summer and it’s heading back to the iconic party island this season - as well as to other destinations in Greece.

While many people hire self-drive boats while in the island-packed country, navigation can be tricky.

The Uber app will have a boat option from July, allowing visitors to Athens, Corfu and Santorini to explore those hard-to-reach beaches and tavernas by water.

Across those Greek destinations, the service will be available between 9am and 9pm but prices will vary by location, with minimum fares from €200 per boat.

A trip on Uber's Sunseeker Yacht in Ibiza will set you back €1,600 Uber

Travel in - relatively affordable - luxury in Ibiza

Ibiza is known as the party capital of Europe and it can often be prohibitively expensive.

Uber’s offering doesn’t come cheap - but it’s slightly more accessible for those on a lower budget.

The Uber yacht will set sail from the Balearic island this August, offering up to eight people an eight-hour trip which comes with its own personal skipper, a complimentary bottle of Champagne and locally sourced artisan snacks.

This option needs to be booked in advance via the Uber app and departs from Ibiza Town every day at 12pm. The private experience will take place on a luxurious Sunseeker Yacht and costs €1,600 in total.

Transfers are included from hotels and residences to the jetty and guests can plan their own route, taking in iconic views like seeing the sun set at Es Vedra or snorkelling at the nearby island of Formentera.

For all of Uber’s new boats, though, there is one slight catch, thanks in part to the ever-changing European weather. The availability of all of the services are expected to be limited and subject to weather conditions.