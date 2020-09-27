The architect who wants to build cities with a million trees

Italian architect Stefano Boeri has launched a global campaign to promote urban forestry.

Boeri wants to see more forests and trees in cities, to reduce pollution and reverse climate change. The campaign invites all those with influence on the matter, including architects, researchers, real estate developers and NGOs to consider the multiple advantages of greener cityscapes.

Currently, cities account for more than 70 per cent of global CO2 emissions. More forests have been shown to improve quality of life in these areas.

Urban forestry also provides an ecosystem, it cleans the air and helps the fight against rising temperatures. Having access to green spaces can reduce your risk of certain diseases as well as having a positive impact on your life expectancy.

The architect is known for his urban forestry designs, including the Vertical Forest Towers in Milan, Italy and the Liuzhou Forest City in China.

The original campaign video was commissioned by: Stefano Boeri Architetti

Director and producer: The Blink Fish