Environmental activist Greta Thunberg blew up the internet last night with her clapback against right wing ‘influencer’ and former professional kickboxer Andrew Tate.
Tate tweeted the Swedish climate activist boasting about his 33 cars and their “enormous emissions”. Thunberg wasted no time in responding.
The incident even led to his detention in Romania on charges of human trafficking and rape.
This isn’t the first time the 19 year old has beaten the trolls at their own game.
Here are 5 other times Greta has taken Twitter by storm.
5. Greta Thunberg vs Vladimir Putin, October 2019
When Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed Greta as a poorly informed teenager and a pawn, saying “nobody explained to Greta that the modern world is complex”.
Her response? Changing her Twitter bio - a move that she has mastered so well that it has almost become a badge of honour for right wingers. Some netizens have even started referring to it as “pulling as Greta”.
At the time, her bio read, ‘Kind but poorly informed teenager’.
4. Greta Thunberg vs Donald Trump, September 2019
Following Greta’s 2021 speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, former US President Donald Trump condescendingly tweeted, “She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!”
She responded in kind.
3. Greta Thunberg vs Donald Trump (again), December 2019
When Time magazine recognised Greta as 2019’s ‘person of the year’, Trump had a bone to pick.
“So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!” he tweeted.
Greta’s bio soon read: "A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend.“
2. Greta Thunberg vs Jair Bolsonaro, December 2019
Once again, Greta weaponised her Twitter bio in response to Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro calling her a “pirralha” which means ‘little brat’.
His comment came after the climate activist spoke out against the killing of Indigenous people in the Amazon.
1. Greta Thunberg vs Boris Johnson, April 2021
In 2021, former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson referred to climate activism as “a politically correct green act of bunny hugging” at US President Biden's virtual climate summit.
Greta again took to her Twitter bio to make a point, changing it to ‘Bunny hugger’.