Environmental activist Greta Thunberg blew up the internet last night with her clapback against right wing ‘influencer’ and former professional kickboxer Andrew Tate.

Tate tweeted the Swedish climate activist boasting about his 33 cars and their “enormous emissions”. Thunberg wasted no time in responding.

yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com https://t.co/V8geeVvEvg — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 28, 2022

The incident even led to his detention in Romania on charges of human trafficking and rape.

This isn’t the first time the 19 year old has beaten the trolls at their own game.

Here are 5 other times Greta has taken Twitter by storm.

5. Greta Thunberg vs Vladimir Putin, October 2019

When Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed Greta as a poorly informed teenager and a pawn, saying “nobody explained to Greta that the modern world is complex”.

‘No one has explained to Greta that the modern world is complex and different’: Putin dismisses climate activist as a kind but poorly informed teenager https://t.co/1LFNlsi0FFpic.twitter.com/0mOkK5OvKm — Reuters (@Reuters) October 2, 2019

Her response? Changing her Twitter bio - a move that she has mastered so well that it has almost become a badge of honour for right wingers. Some netizens have even started referring to it as “pulling as Greta”.

At the time, her bio read, ‘Kind but poorly informed teenager’.

4. Greta Thunberg vs Donald Trump, September 2019

Following Greta’s 2021 speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, former US President Donald Trump condescendingly tweeted, “She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!”

She responded in kind.

He seems like a very happy old man looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see! pic.twitter.com/G8gObLhsz9 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) January 20, 2021

3. Greta Thunberg vs Donald Trump (again), December 2019

When Time magazine recognised Greta as 2019’s ‘person of the year’, Trump had a bone to pick.

“So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!” he tweeted.

Greta’s bio soon read: "A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend.“

Greta Thunberg changes Twitter bio in response to Trump calling her TIME cover honor ‘ridiculous’ https://t.co/HRWPVEUw6v — John Alfano (@lilbigy659) May 24, 2021

2. Greta Thunberg vs Jair Bolsonaro, December 2019

Once again, Greta weaponised her Twitter bio in response to Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro calling her a “pirralha” which means ‘little brat’.

His comment came after the climate activist spoke out against the killing of Indigenous people in the Amazon.

Não esqueço dia que o Bolsonaro chamou a Greta de pirralha e ela respondeu ele mudando a Bio do Twitter kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk rainha do deboche🤣 pic.twitter.com/ieDlBGkWoa — Lula De Moraes🇧🇷 (@lovato_po) December 29, 2022

1. Greta Thunberg vs Boris Johnson, April 2021

In 2021, former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson referred to climate activism as “a politically correct green act of bunny hugging” at US President Biden's virtual climate summit.

I love that Greta changed her Twitter bio to 'Bunny hugger'. https://t.co/AgIbpIyejQ — Miss☕DeeBee🐝 (@WardyWardster) April 23, 2021

Greta again took to her Twitter bio to make a point, changing it to ‘Bunny hugger’.