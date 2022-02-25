Germany’s vice chancellor is calling Russia’s attack on Ukraine “completely illogical”.

Robert Habeck had said that it will backfire and cause western nations to stop buying Russian coal, oil and gas - an important source of income for the resource-rich country. As a result, this will strengthen the case for renewable energy in Europe.

Customers of Russian fossil fuels will now be more motivated to pursue energy independence, according to Habeck, a powerful figure in the new German government whose portfolio includes economy and climate.

“From a rational point of view, this is completely illogical,” he told AP in an interview just hours after Russia unleashed its military operation against its smaller neighbour.

“The complete West will turn away from Russia,” he said. “We will diversify our energy system. We will not buy Russian coal and gas in such an amount in the future.”

Germany currently gets about half of its natural gas and coal from Russia, and a third of its oil.

Europe's reliance on Russia for fossil fuels is a huge risk

Allies such as the United States have long warned that the heavy reliance of Europe's biggest economy on Russian energy imports is a strategic risk - given the growing friction with Moscow.

Until recently, German officials insisted that Russia had proved itself to be a reliable supplier and even backed the construction of a new natural gas pipeline through the Baltic Sea, despite protests from the US, Poland and Ukraine.

Germany halted the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project on Tuesday as tensions with Russia over Ukraine escalated, a move that was applauded in Washington and Kyiv.

Germany's fortunate abundance of wind power following a blustery February helped prevent a shortage for consumers.

Habeck said measures to shore up Germany's gas reserves in recent months, along with a fortunate abundance of wind power following a blustery February, had helped prevent a shortage for consumers as energy prices shot up and Russia held back additional supplies.

“We see a direct effect: the more renewable energy is in the market, the less natural gas we use,” he said.

What is the future for energy generation in Germany?

“I definitely think that the current situation will help the transition into renewable energy in Germany and Europe," Habeck told The AP at his office in Berlin.

“People see that it is not only a climate-related issue, but a safety or security-related issue right now.”

Extending the lifetime of Germany’s three remaining nuclear plants isn’t an option, and building terminals for tankers filled with liquefied natural gas (LNG) - an idea Habeck’s Green Party has been skeptical of - will take years, he said.

Germany is looking to import LNG from Qatar via foreign ports and buy gas from other European nations to cover any shortage in the near term.

LNG is considered the cleanest fossil fuel.

Habeck acknowledged that, on the diplomatic front, Germany’s efforts to foster talks with Moscow by refusing to supply Ukraine with weapons had failed.

“From a German perspective, we were trying to hold the line open for diplomacy,” he said. “We thought it was a good idea not to go into weapon delivery to Ukraine because then the possibility of talks would be narrowed. This was our strategy, actually. It hasn’t worked out.”

Nor did sanctions imposed earlier this week deter Russia from sending troops into Ukraine, he said. “But we can strengthen the pressure on (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and his people, and then we will wait and see what comes out of it.”

A nuclear power station in Germany Christof Stache/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

What consequences should Putin be faced with?

Habeck said he believed Putin personally should face sanctions for his actions on Ukraine, and expressed doubt about whether further negotiations with the Russian leader would be helpful.

“I think we have to talk with Russia, and Russia is more than Putin,” he said. “I hope that some people will speak for the other Russia, and they have a voice that can be heard and they will not be suppressed.”

Habeck added that he had been emotionally moved by a visit to the Ukrainian embassy in Berlin earlier on Thursday, where tearful staff expressed fears for their loved ones back home amid the Russian advance.

The German vice chancellor hopes to embark on his first official visit to the United States next week, if the crisis allows, arguing that it’s vital to strengthen the trans-Atlantic partnership further.

The trip was scheduled to include meetings with senior US officials and a visit to the Deep South, where several large Germany companies have manufacturing plants.

“In a way it’s the best moment to go there,” he said. “We have a lot of things to discuss: trade issues, relations (with) China, but of course in the current situation I also expect that the security issues and the energy supply...are of uppermost interest.”