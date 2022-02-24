Latest Live Coverage

Protesters rallies all around Europe in support of Ukraine

In Berlin, Paris, Barcelona, Stockholm, and all around Europe, people take to the streets, protesting against Russia's invasion in Ukraine, Waving placards and flags in Ukrainian colours, they demand sanctions against Russia and call on Europe to act.

