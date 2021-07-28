A lagoon in Argentina's southern Patagonia region has turned bright pink in a striking, but frightful phenomenon experts and activists blame on pollution.

The colour is caused by sodium sulfite, an anti-bacterial product used in fish factories.

Environmental engineer and virologist Federico Restrepo told AFP that this kind of fish waste by law should be treated before being dumped.

Activists however claim that this waste has contaminated the Chubut river which flows into the Corfo lagoon and other bodies of water in the region.

Who is to blame?

Residents have long complained of foul smells and other environmental issues around the river and lagoon.

"The lagoon turned pink last week and remained the abnormal colour on Sunday," says Pablo Lada, an environmental activist who blames the government for the mess. Lada lives in the city of Trelew, not far from the lagoon and some 1,400 kilometres south of Buenos Aires.

"Those who should be in control are the ones who authorize the poisoning of people."

Head of Environmental Control for Chubut province, Juan Micheloud claimed last week that "the reddish colour does not cause damage and will disappear in a few days."

However, Sebastian de la Vallina, Planning Secretary for the city of Trelew disagreed: "It is not possible to minimize something so serious."

Dumping fish waste

The lagoon, which is not used for recreation, receives runoff from the Trelew industrial park and has turned the colour of fuchsia before.

In recent weeks, residents of Rawson, neighbouring Trelew, blocked roads used by trucks carrying processed fish waste through their streets to treatment plants on the outskirts of the city.

With Rawson off-limits due to the protest, provincial authorities granted authorization for factories to instead dump their waste into the Corfo lagoon.

Dozens of foreign fishing companies operate in the area and plants that process fish for export, mainly prawns and hake, generate thousands of jobs for Chubut province, home to some 600,000 people.

"Fish processing generates work... it's true. But these are multi-million-dollar profit companies that don't want to pay freight to take the waste to a treatment plant that already exists in Puerto Madryn, 35 miles away, or build a plant closer," says Pablo Lada.

Click on the video player to watch the shockingly bright colour of the lagoon.