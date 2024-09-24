Hitting peak 90s nostalgia: What we think deserves a comeback

The era’s influence continues to shape pop culture and fashion. And with the news that Tamagotchi is having a moment again, we look back to the 90s and consider the things we'd like to bring back... And no, Mr Blobby isn't one of them.

Ah, the 90s – a decade that felt like a simpler time, with iconic fashion, event television, nostalgia-triggering snacks and some pretty damn good music.

While some trends from the era have (rightfully) faded or vanished completely, we seem to be in peak 90s nostalgia right now, with the era’s influence continuing to shape pop culture and fashion.

Physical media is coming back in a big way; high-waisted trousers, bucket hats and chokers are getting a second chance in the spotlight; Oasis has announced a reunion tour and there’s a Blur vs Oasis stage show on the way; disposable cameras are making their niche comeback; and Tamagotchi is having a moment again, with the 90s craze’s global sales more than doubling between 2022 and 2023 according to owner Bandai Namco. The toy is even going to get its first UK store soon.

Sure, no one misses dial-up internet, jelly sandals, boxy suits and those godawful thick tinted sunglasses. As fun as slap bracelets were, they belong to the past... And the Geneva Conventions missed a trick by not including a law against whoever invented the toe-curling nightmare fuel that was Mr Blobby.

We’re still on the fence about zigzag headbands.

However, there is no shortage of 90s throwbacks that deserve a space in today’s world. Here are the bygone trends we want back, not only to scratch our nostalgic itches but because life felt like a better deal with them in it.

Rollerblading

Hackers MGM, United Artists

Ever seen the 1995 film Hackers? Well, stop reading this and get on it. In it, our computer system-exploiting scamps led by Jonny Lee Miller and Angelina Jolie zipped by and evaded the law with their rollerblades. Granted, the inline skates never truly went away, but they were without a doubt the epitome of cool in the 90s. Time they had a proper comeback, as it’s the perfect way to reconnect with the great outdoors, and an activity that’s good for your health. And seriously, watch Hackers.

Ring Pops

Ring Pops Canva

Less good for your health but equally as satisfying were Ring Pops, these delightfully retro lollipops without a stick. The wearable candies rose to fame in the late 80s and during the 90s. They did make your hands sticky, but were iconic in their own right. And perfect for an impromptu proposal.

Pogs

Pogs POG

If you’re not familiar with Pogs, these circular cardboard discs were quite the rage in the 90s. Stemming from the milk cap game which originally kicked off in Hawaii during the 1930s, you’d stack your Pogs and players would take turns to drop a heavier “slammer” onto the pile. Each player got to keep any face-up caps, and the player who collected the most won the game. Hardly rocket science, granted, and the game did get old real quick. However, as collectors items they were essentially playground currency - innocent and tactile valuables that could represent a worthy alternative to today’s high-tech toys and screen-based gaming.

Novelty landline phones

Burger Phones COTABAT - amazon

Sure, landlines are gradually becoming a thing of the past now, and everyone gets a sizeable kick of existential despair when their phone rings nowadays. But surely people would be keener to jump on the phone if they had a huge novelty landline. Whether a huge flip-burger phone, an old-timey retro one with an ornate spout for the mouthpiece, that red mouth telephone where you yank out the tongue to talk to your caller, or just one of the classic red phones that makes you feel like you’re getting an urgent call during the height of the Cold War, let’s make receiving calls fun again.

Tying oversized flannel shirts around your waist

Saved By The Bell NBC

Who decreed that this – much like overalls with one buckle undone - was no longer acceptable or cool?? A few spins of Nirvana’s ‘Nevermind’ or a couple of Saved By The Bell rewatches should convince you that this ‘grungy’ staple is ripe for a comeback.

Viennetta

Viennetta YouTube screengrab

For 90s kids, this frozen dessert was the epitome of sophistication. Made with rippled layers of ice cream and frozen chocolate, the crackling noise that was made when a slice was cut was... heavenly. The delicious treat was discontinued and the absence of pudding decadence is no longer acceptable. Granted, the 90s were famed for a lunatic overreliance on sun-dried tomatoes, thick balsamic vinegar as a garnish and sesame-crusted tuna, but Viennetta needs to return to our plates post-haste.

Postcards and handwritten letters

Postcards Canva

In today’s digital world, communication may be instantaneous, but it often feels fleeting and lacking in heart. So why not bring back writing – specifically handwritten letters and postcards? It’ll slow things down and the effort will be doubly appreciated.

CD compilations and mixtapes

CD compilations Canva

Physical media may be getting a boost these days, with vinyls getting the lion’s share of the comeback, but how great were CD and cassette compilations? Much like postcards and letters, curating and gifting a compilation felt like a big deal. Time and effort had to go into the artform, which has been lost to streaming services and online playlists. Plus, the format meant that it was less common to skip tracks (especially on cassettes), meaning that you’d actually give new music a decent go before deciding whether it was for you or not. Same goes for having a Walkman or a CD player (with that all-important anti-skip feature so your CD wouldn’t skip during a listen). You had to pick the albums that went with you on a trip, leading the listener to properly delve into the artist's full output, as opposed to hyperactively hopping from one track to the next.

Frosted tips

Frosted tips (pictured: Adam Lambert) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Love them or love to hate them, frosted tips were everywhere in the 90s, a reminder of the era’s bold fashion choices. And as proven by one of the members of the Euronews Culture team – who shall remain nameless but looks like he’d give any of N*SYNC lot a glorious run for their money – this hairstyle throwback can work wonders and isn’t the stylistic faux pas many think it is.

Jelly alien eggs

Tobar Gooey Alien Egg MIK funshopping - amazon

No explanation needed.

The carefree romcom

10 Things I Hate About You Touchstone Pictures, Walt Disney Studios

Pretty Woman. Sleepless in Seattle. Clueless. Four Weddings And A Funeral. While You Were Sleeping. My Best Friend’s Wedding. The Wedding Singer. She’s All That. 10 Things I Hate About You. All absolute classics that reveal that the 90s were the golden age of romantic comedies. There’s always been an audience for a decent romcom, but they seem to have fallen by the wayside recently. Granted, there was Anyone But You this year, but... Well, it’s not very good. Still, its success shows that Gen Z are yearning for a revival of the careless, swoontastic and immensely rewatchable will-they-won't-they flicks. Let’s make it happen, Hollywood.

Stuffed crust pizzas

Stuffed crust pizzas Canva

Hear us out on this one... Yes, it’s heresy to many, but what wouldn’t you give for a Saturday night in front of one of the aforementioned romcoms with a cheese stuffed crust pizza? Pizza Hut got it right when they introduced this innovation in the 90s, with that stringy cheese goodness coming out of the outer layer. Granted, it was very salty and those ads encouraging you to eat the pizza slices crust-first was a psychotic proposal. But don't pretend reading these words doesn't make your tummy pine.

The X Files

The X Files Fox

The original run of the never bettered sci-fi show lasted from 1993 to 2002, and while it had a revival in 2016 and 2018, seasons 10 and 11 weren’t great and failed to capture the true spirit of the seminal 90s show - unlike what David Lynch achieved with his Twin Peaks revival, which pushed things forward in new, darker directions, whilst scratching that 90s nostalgia itch. A new version of the show is reportedly in the works, and we’re hoping that it does the original run justice.

Game Boy

Game Boy Nintendo

Technically launched at the end of the 80s, this handheld game console from Nintendo was without a doubt a 90s staple - and the greatest portable console ever. You could even get a bum bag to carry around your game cartridges, with Tetris, Super Mario Land and that brilliant yellow coloured Donkey Kong Land 2 being must-haves. Let’s keep the legacy going.

Spice Girls

Spice Girls AP Photo

May 1998. Geri “Ginger Spice” Halliwell leaves the Spice Girls, citing creative differences. And nothing was ever the same again. Granted, the band reunited for two concert tours in 2007 and 2019, but isn’t it about time that differences were put aside and that a new album was in the works? They could even switch it up and deliver a Hole-like rock odyssey. Whatever they want. Just get it done already.

Movie rental

Movie rental Canva

Yes, streaming has simplified things, but who could forget making the trip to Blockbuster or the back of the newsagents to browse the aisles of VHS tapes and DVDs, searching for the new release for the ideal movie night? The nostalgia of this is unmatched for many and while some stores still offer this rental service, they’ve essentially gone from dying breed to ultra-rare curio. Much like making the trip to HMV, Fnac or whichever entertainment retailer you used to go to in order to purchase the latest physical copy of your favourite artist’s album, there was something uniquely thrilling about having to wait, build up the excitement and actually owning an edition of the media. Even if it was for a couple of evenings. As easy as it is to scroll through a menu on the screen, something joyous in the way we consume films (and music) has been lost since the 90s.

What do you miss the most from the 90s? And will you be starting (or completing) your Tamagotchi collection now that the virtual pet simulation game is getting a comeback?