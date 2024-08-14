“That’s not funny” said the former PM when a banner crashed the party at an event in Suffolk, where she was trying to promote her memoir. Here’s why the salad is Liz Truss’ worst enemy.

For many, the lettuce is a leafy vegetable that serves as the basis for a healthy salad or complements a tasty sandwich.

For former British Prime Minister Liz Truss, it’s the nightmarish ‘greenspiration’ she can’t seem to shake. And she showed to what extent the leafy green still gets her riled up, by storming off stage after a banner featuring a lettuce appeared, with the words “I crashed the economy.”

She was on stage in Beccles, Suffolk, as part of her book tour. The UK’s shortest serving PM released her ominously-titled book “Ten Years to Save the West: Lessons From The Only Conservative In The Room” in April and has been doing the rounds ever since.

On Tuesday evening, a campaign group Led By Donkeys carried out a frankly hilarious stunt while Truss was on stage, wearing a bright green dress that became oddly appropriate considering what was about to happen next.

Truss expressed her support for Donald Trump, saying “I support Trump and I want him to win” adding “It’s what I was saying a bit about incumbents. I think the average American is not doing well …”

She continued: “I think it was Bill Clinton’s adviser who said: ‘It’s the economy stupid.’ So I think he [Trump] will, he probably will win. I’ve got a load of Trump questions, by the way.”

At that point, a banner slowly came down from the ceiling behind her, adorned with her old nemesis.

For those of you who have forgotten, Truss was surreally outlasted by a lettuce for her short-lived tenure as British Prime Minister.

The British tabloid The Daily Star livestreamed a lettuce in 2022 to see if it wilted before her premiership. The 60p iceberg lettuce from Tesco ended up winning, as Truss resigned just 49 days into the job, having plunged the UK economy into crisis with an agenda of tax cuts and a largely unfunded mini-budget which caused mortgages across the country to skyrocket. Hence the slogan on the banner.

The Edenbridge Bonfire Society's 2022 'Celebrity Guy', former British prime minister Liz Truss, is pictured during the unveiling in Edenbridge on 2 October 2022 AP Photo/Roman Hrytsyna

When she was alerted to the banner, she said: "That's not funny" before gathering up her notes and walking off stage.

Led By Donkeys posted a video of the prank to social media and said: "Liz Truss is on a pro-Trump speaking tour. So we dropped a strategically positioned remote controlled lettuce banner."

Of course, the internet wasted no time in getting puntastic.

The banner stunt comes after Truss voiced her support for Elon Musk, who has been spreading misinformation that has fuelled the recent riots in the UK. She said on X: “I am appalled by the attacks on free speech in Britain and Europe. We can’t be truly free without free speech. Good for Elon Musk and X for standing up to these bullies.”

This wasn’t Led By Donkeys their first go. Earlier this year, the group used a remote-controlled banner with a picture of Russian president Vladimir Putin to disrupt a speech by Reform UK leader Nigel Farage. It read: "I heart Putin."

Truss and her team said they would not be commenting on the stunt.