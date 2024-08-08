Celebrated satirist Armando Iannucci has taken Elon Musk to task and highlighted once more to what extent the billionaire tech owner is only interested in fanning the flames of unrest in the UK.

Violent disorder has spread across Britain in the wake of the stabbings of three young children in Southport after misinformation spread that the Cardiff-born suspect was a Muslim asylum seeker.

Thousands of police officers have been deployed to counter theracist and Islamophobic attacks, with law enforcement preparing for a new wave of violence at more demonstrations planned around the UK.

And of course, one voice couldn’t help but rage tweet about it...

Billionaire tech troll and X owner Elon Musk has spent days stoking tensions in the UK and has been accused of fanning the flames of unrest with a tirade of tweets - the principle one stating that “civil war is inevitable”.

His comments which were criticised by Downing Street, but this has not deterred Musk from allowing misinformation to spread on X and continuing to argue that UK authorities are attempting to oppress free speech.

Now, celebrated Scottish satirist and The Thick Of It / Veep creator Armando Iannucci has given us all another good reason to love him by taking the time to respond to Musk...

Iannucci has been vocal about his condemnation of rioters, writing on Monday (5 August): “Just because you’re loud doesn’t mean you’re popular.”

“The thugs on Britain’s streets last night tried to shriek and bully us into thinking they had a majority on their side, when the only thing they had on their side was bricks. The rest was noise. They’re a tiny fraction of a country that’s much bigger and more generous than they’ll ever be.”

Iannucci also proposed something of an explanation for Musk:

Anti-racist counter-protests have steadily been overwhelming far-right protesters, something which also led Iannucci to ask Musk “You seeing this?”, reposting an image of demonstrators forming a ring around anti-immigration protesters in Brighton.

“By all means repost this, @ElonMusk” he continued alongside a news post that read: “There have been no reports of riots tonight as thousands of anti-racist protesters significantly outnumber anti-immigration demonstrators across the country”.

“Civil society, not civil war. Do please repost,” Iannucci added.

Critics have called for a travel ban against Musk for his series of tweets and repost to his 193 million followers on X.

A Downing Street spokesperson stated that there was no justification for Musk’s comments, adding: “We’re talking about a minority of thugs that do not speak for Britain.”

Justice Minister Heidi Alexander stated: “Use of language such as a ‘civil war’ is in no way acceptable. We are seeing police officers being seriously injured, buildings set alight, and so I really do think that everyone who has a platform should be exercising their power responsibly.’’

Downing Street also reiterated that social media companies “can and should be doing more” to counter misleading or dangerous material hosted on their platforms.