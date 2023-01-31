Priscilla Presley is contesting daughter Lisa Marie Presley's will

Elvis Presley’s ex-wife Priscilla has filed a legal challenge disputing their late daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s will.

Priscilla Presley has disputed a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie’s living trust that removed her and her former business manager as trustees and replaced them with Lisa Marie’s two eldest children Riley Keough and Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020.

The living trust placed control of Lisa Marie’s financial assets if she was incapacitated while alive before they are distributed after death. Lisa Marie, Elvis’ only child died aged 54 on 12 January 2023 in Los Angeles. She was buried in Graceland at her family home later that month.

Priscilla has called into doubt the authenticity of Lisa Marie’s living trust which acts as her will, claiming there are several issues with it.

The filing claims they failed to notify Priscilla of the changes as required, and that in the documents have misspelt her name. They have questioned if Lisa Marie’s signature is consistent with previous versions as well as a lack of witness of notarisation for the document.

Lisa Marie Presley stands next to her childhood crib displayed with other mementos in the new exhibit "Elvis Through His Daughter's Eyes," at Graceland Lance Murphey/AP

The filing says that the business manager, Barry Siegel, intended to resign, which according to the prior terms of the trust would leave Priscilla Presley, 77, and Riley Keough, 33, as co-trustees.

A message seeking comment from representatives of Riley Keough was not immediately returned.

Lisa Marie Presley left three surviving children. In addition to Riley Keough, her daughter with first husband Danny Keough, she had 14-year-old twin daughters with her fourth husband, Michael Lockwood.

Presley was declared divorced from Lockwood in 2021, but the two were still disputing finances in family court when she died.

Priscilla Presley's filing is among the first of what are likely to be many legal manoeuvres surrounding the estate of Lisa Marie Presley, the only heir of Elvis Presley.

It is not clear, however, how much that estate is worth. A lawsuit Lisa Marie Presley filed in 2018 alleging Siegel had mismanaged the trust said it had been worth in excess of $100 million, but most of that had been depleted.