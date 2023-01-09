World’s best restaurant Noma will close at the end of 2024

Food luvvies need to book their table soon if they want to try one of the finest eateries in the world as it's set to close at the end of 2024.

Denmark's Noma in Copenhagen has regularly topped the list of the world's best restaurants in its 20-year history.

The chef and owner René Redzepi said he's going to turn it into a gastronomic laboratory dedicated to 'food innovation'.

The three-Michelin-starred restaurant says it will have 'occasional' openings for diners but that the meals won't define them anymore.