Best of Culture 2022: Best Films of the Year Roundup

For the third leg of our 2022 Cultural Advent Calendar, we spent 7 days sharing our top Film recommendations of the year.

We’re nearing the finishing line, with the next 10 days focusing on our highs and lows of this year in culture, but in case you missed it, here’s a quick recap of our Top Films of 2022, with handy links to each review.

The Worst Person in the World Verdens Verste Menneske © Oslo Pictures

Day 15: ‘The Worst Person in the World’

What we said: "The character's lives are brought to the screen in a way that feels so specific but extraordinarily universal. Everyone will relate to the story in some way or another, whether it be the subtle nuances of relationships, the angst of adolescence, or the complexities of everyday life and the highs and lows of self-discovery.”

Hit The Road Picturehouse Entertainment

Day 16: ‘Hit The Road’

What we said: “There have been some exceptional films this year that I have loved with minor-to-little-reservations: What Do We See When We Look At The Sky, Decision To Leave, You Won’t Be Alone... And there’s Jaddeh Khaki (Hit The Road), a film I’ve seen three times now and I still can’t think of a single detail that I’d change or wish wasn’t there. It is, quite simply, a masterpiece.”

The Banshees of Inisherin Searchlight Pictures

Day 17: ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’

What we said: “Every image, every line, and every action communicates the language of isolation so beautifully. From the empty Irish landscape to the stilted humorous patter and finally to Colm’s near inexplicable self-mutilation - everything comes together for a fascinating portrait of different archetypes of isolation. What’s most impressive is how writer and director Martin McDonagh’s script weaves humour throughout.”

Boiling Point Vertigo Releasing

Day 18: ‘Boiling Point’

What we said: “No performance this year is more worthy of a big chef's kiss than Stephen Graham's. I truly believe he is one of the best actors of our time. The rest of the cast, including Vinette Robinson, Jason Flemyng, Ray Panthaki and Alice Feetham, are also exceptionally convincing in their roles.”

Everything Everywhere All At Once A24

Day 19: ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’

What we said: “While watching, I found myself feeling everything everywhere all at once. Well, maybe not everywhere, because that sounds a bit weird. But the absolute absurdity of it all set my feelings aflame; I’d go from laughing hysterically at the thought of a Hot Dog Hands Universe, to welling up a split second later over a chef’s relationship with a racoon that used to sit under his hat and guide his cooking by pulling on his hair (Raccacoonie <3).”

Bones And All MGM

Day 20: ‘Bones And All’

What we said: “While cannibalism as an outsider allegory and the exploration of burgeoning sexuality through the prism of horror is hardly new terrain, what sets Bones And All apart is that may make your stomach churn at times, but will definitely make your heart ache.”

Triangle of Sadness Fredrik Wenzel/Plattform Produktion

Day 21: ‘Triangle of Sadness’

What we said: “ Ruben Östlund is pretty much on top of the world for cinephiles. It’s no surprise then that Triangle of Sadness is showing up in Euronews Culture’s Best of 2022 list then, you suppose. But I don’t think it deserves the awards it’s been given. (…) So why is it one of my films of the year, you ask? Because nothing prepared me for the hilarity of the jokes, the gross-out emetic scenes, and the sheer excess of the approach.”

There we have it.

Did we get it right and which films should have made our Top 7? Let us know.

Happy discovering, click here for the Music Roundup and here for the TV & Streaming Roundup of 2022 and stay tuned to our daily Culture Advent Calendar for the full rundown of our highs and lows of this year.