Eminem announces his next album... and his last?

The real slim shady is back with a new album, but is it the end for the iconic rapper?

Eminem has announced the release of his upcoming 12th studio album in typical style with a funny and cryptic skit on social media.

The 51-year-old rapper, real name Marshal Mathers, teased the album ‘The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)’ would be released in summer 2024.

A video on social media styled like the TV show ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ renamed as “Detroit Murder Files”, a host introduces a crime scene situation where the ‘Lose Yourself’ rapper has been murdered.

“Through his complex and oft criticised tongue-twisting rhymes, the blond antihero known as ‘Slim Shady’ has no shortage of enemies,” the host questions before a cameo from fellow rapper 50 Cent.

“He’s not a friend, he’s a psychopath,” 50 Cent says, before the host continues to question whether Eminem’s controversial public profile “may have ultimately led to his demise.”

THE DEATH OF SLIM SHADY (COUP DE GRÂCE). Summer 2024. https://t.co/J3F45PQDLxpic.twitter.com/tdJ4d4PzV0 — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) April 26, 2024

‘The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)’ will be the rapper’s first album since his 2020 album ‘Music to be Murdered By’. That album was Eminem’s ninth in a row to jump top the US album charts. However, it has been a while since the rapper’s music has been as critically acclaimed as it was in the early 2000s.

Eminem has released music consistently since his breakthrough second album ‘The Slim Shady LP’ in 1999. His profile peaked with the release of semi-autobiographical film 8 Mile in 2002 and the soundtrack song ‘Lose Yourself’.

One of the best-selling musical artists of all time, Eminem’s controversial lyrics and intricate rhythmic style has made him a forefront influence on 21st century hip-hop.

Eminem was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022 and has won 15 Grammy Awards. With the title of the upcoming album, is this century’s most commercially successful rapper suggesting he plans to step away from music long term?

Knowing his sense of humour, it’s unlikely - but it may precede a break. He previously took a musical hiatus between 2005 and 2009 after his friend, Proof, was murdered in 2006.