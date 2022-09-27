Visit Euronews
This content is not available in your region
Culture news

This is the new royal monogram of King Charles III

King Charles III, left, and the new cypher, right
King Charles III, left, and the new cypher, right   -   Copyright  Credit: AP Photo
By Euronews with Reuters

The new monogram for the UK's King Charles III -- which will appear on government buildings and post boxes -- has been unveiled.

Chosen by the new monarch from a series of designs, the cypher has the initials C, for Charles, and R for Rex, Latin for 'king'.

A version used in Scotland will feature the Scottish Crown.

It will eventually replace the "EIIR" stamp of Queen Elizabeth who died earlier this month after 70 years on the throne.

AP Photo
A UK postboxAP Photo

"The decision to replace cyphers will be at the discretion of individual organisations, and the process will be gradual," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

The Court Post Office at the palace will frank its first items of mail using the new cypher on Tuesday.

You might also like