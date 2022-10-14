Dutch crown princess Amalia has been forced to move out of her student accommodation because of security threats.

Amalia, whose official title is Princess of Orange, only started at the University of Amsterdam in early September and had been hoping to live a relatively typical student lifestyle.

However, the King and Queen of the Netherlands have revealed that security had to be significantly tightened as authorities fear an attack or kidnapping attempt on the heir to the Dutch throne.

Speaking during a state visit to Sweden, King Willem-Alexander said as a father he found the situation "really very difficult," while Queen Maxima, visibly emotional, said the security threats against Princess Amalia had "enormous consequences" for her life."

"She hasn't left the house. That means she doesn't live in Amsterdam, she can't really go out. The consequences are very difficult for her," said the Queen, who appeared close to tears.

"This is not a student life for her," added the royal couple, who live in The Hague.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte called the situation "terrible" and said he was "very worried," Dutch public broadcaster NOS reported.

Local media report that Amalia's name -- and that of Rutte -- had cropped up in communications channels of organised crime gangs, leading to concern they both might become targets.

Meanwhile, Dutch Minister of Justice and Security Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius wrote on Twitter that while she couldn't say anything specific about threats or the security measures put in place, "I guarantee our security services work extremely hard day and night to ensure her safety."

Dutch Crown Princess Amalia on her horse Mojito, The Hague, 22 June 2021 Martijn Beekman / Dutch Royal Household

Who is Crown Princess Amalia?

Eighteen-year-old Amalia is a popular, modern and -- by stuffy royal standards at least -- refreshingly unconventional.

After a summer working at a beach bar in The Hague -- where she reportedly earned the nickname 'Queen of Cocktails,' -- Amalia had hoped for a typical university life in Amsterdam, sharing a house with other students while studying politics, economics, law and psychology.

Growing up, Amalia cycled to class at her local school like other Dutch children, and she's a keen horse rider on her horse Mojito.

She has also opened up about her mental health and revealed she sometimes speaks with a therapist and has supported LGBT causes during her school years.

Much of what the Dutch public knows about the Princess of Orange is framed through an officially-sanctioned biography released for her 18th birthday. Otherwise, the family enjoys a great deal of privacy -and even royal normality - from Dutch media.

If Amalia hoped to continue living that normal life at university, her plan has been put on hold for the time being.