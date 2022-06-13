The latest ‘Toy Story’ spin-off which focuses on beloved space ranger Buzz Lightyear has been axed by censors in many Middle Eastern nations.

‘Lightyear’ has been pulled from release in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the UAE due to a lesbian kiss at the end of the movie.

The Pixar film—the latest of the ‘Toy Story’ franchise which has been running for almost three decades— features a character called Alisha, a lesbian space ranger. The offending scene features her starting a family with her partner and sharing a kiss as a greeting.

Disney initially attempted to remove the scene but was forced to reinstate it after an open letter from Pixar employees who objected to the edits.

The letter also raised dissatisfaction with other controversies including Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s response to the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill in Florida, home state of the Walt Disney World Resort.

Are films censored in the Middle East?

The scandal is the latest headache for Hollywood execs trying to strike a balance between access to a $800 million market in the Middle East and vocal employees focused on social justice.

It was reported that Disney did not even submit ‘Lightyear’ to censors in Saudi Arabia after ‘Doctor Strange and the Multiverse,’ ‘Eternals,’ and ‘West Side Story’ were all blocked from release due to LGBT+ content.

The film is also banned from release in the southeast Asian country of Malaysia. The censorship body of Malaysia, called LPF, asked Disney for edits prior to banning.

The LPF has already banned ‘Rocketman’ the biopic of Elton John starring Taron Egerton and ‘Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore,’ over LGBT+ storylines.

Is social media causing censorship?

President Erdogan of Turkey has already pressured Netflix in recent years over LGBT+ storylines Burhan Ozbilici/AP

Disney had hoped that ‘Lightyear’ would be released in the UAE where censorship laws have been relaxed. However, due to an outcry on social media over content in the film ‘offending Islam’ the censor retracted permission for release.

The balancing act between lawmakers and citizens on social media has been causing a headache for streaming and film studios alike.

In Turkey, dismay and anger greeted ‘satanic and pagan’ costumes featured on the reality show ‘The Masked Singer’ in the country, leading President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to intervene and demand all TV reflect ‘Turkish family values’.

Which other countries are censoring LGBT+ media?

‘Lightyear’ is just the latest controversy surrounding international censorship and takes place against a backdrop of complex geopolitics and questions around national values.

In 2020 Netflix was forced to cancel its Turkish original ‘If Only’ after pressure from the Turkish government to remove a gay character.

Meanwhile, in 2018 Chinese station Mango TV was stripped of its rights to show Eurovision after censoring several rainbow flags.