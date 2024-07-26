As the world's most elite athletes converge in France for the 2024 Games, put your knowledge to the test with Euronews Culture's Summer Olympics Quiz.
The Paris Summer Games are finally here and to celebrate we've put together an ultimate quiz to test your knowledge of the Olympics.
From iconic athletes and unforgettable moments to historic feats and delightfully random tidbits, this quiz has it all.
Think you’ve got what it takes to snag a medal on our quiz podium? Time to prove it!
Ready, set, quiz!