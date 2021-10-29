Marvel covers artworks starring Stan Lee go up for blockchain auction

A blockchain auction is currently underway for ten signed artworks showing Stan Lee in cameos of the superhero comics he created.

Winning bidders will get the physical and digital versions of the canvases, which Lee signed before his passing in 2018.

Pop artist Rob Prior began working with the man behind, among others, Spider-Man, Iron Man and Black Panther in 2017 on 'The Legacy Collection: Portraits of Stan Lee', and depicts him as his famed characters or in cameo images.

Lee joined Marvel Comics in the 1950s with the task of creating a new superhero team and appeared in of the studio's films years after his retirement, his last being Avengers: Endgame.

Stan Lee depicted as Wolverine in one of `Prior's works ROB PRIOR/MOGUL PRODUCTIONS/REUTERS

Reimagining Marvel's greatest as the characters he helped build

Stan Lee passed away at the age of 95 in 2018 MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS

Prior, who is ambidextrous, produced 95 large canvas paintings showing Lee, who also made walk-on appearances in film adaptations of his books, on covers from Marvel and the Golden Age of comics.

"Stan's favourite thing in the world was cameos... and what better way to put a tribute together for him than have him be the cameos in all of his favourite comic books," says Prior.

"I’ve been very lucky. All I wanted was to pay the rent. Then these characters took off and suddenly there were Hulk coffee mugs and Iron Man lunchboxes and The Avengers sweatshirts everywhere. Money’s okay, but what I really like is working." Stan Lee

The winning bidder gets both physical and digital copies

Artist Rob Prior is best known for producing fine art about pop culture ROB PRIOR/MOGUL PRODUCTIONS/via REUTERS

Mogul Productions, a film and entertainment marketplace for non-fungible tokens, is responsible for the sale of the NFT's, which will run for 48 hours and conclude on Friday.

"You can have the NFT right in front of you, display it and all of that but to have the original and then look at where he signed it, I think is important," Prior said.

"So I wanted to make sure that the buyer had both."

Prior said Lee had also signed blank canvases for future characters yet to be unleashed into his paintings.