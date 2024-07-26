Paris Olympics: Star-studded line-up finally revealed for opening

Céline Dion, Lady Gaga, Aya Nakamura and Gojira, the first heavy metal band to ever perform at the Olympics, have all been confirmed as music performers during the opening ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT

After months of speculation, the identity of the artists gracing the stage this evening for the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics has been revealed.

As previously rumoured and now confirmed by French newspaper Le Parisien, Céline Dion, Lady Gaga and Aya Nakamura will be performing, with Dion and Gaga duetting to a song by Édith Piaf (expected to be ‘La Vie en Rose’), while Nakamura will be performing a Charles Aznavour classic – accompanied by the Republican Guard.

Tonight’s show will mark Dion’s first performance in years. She has not performed on stage since her diagnosis of Stiff Person Syndrome, which forced her to cancel several live shows.

The syndrome is a neurological condition that causes muscles to spasm. It primarily affects the brain and spinal cord and causes muscle stiffness, posture problems and sensory issues.

Earlier this year, the French-Canadian singer gave an update on her battle with the autoimmune condition that has put her career on hold. In a lengthy interview with Vogue France magazine, she described her relentless daily battle with SPS. When asked whether she will return to the stage and tour again, the singer remained cautious: "I can't answer that. Because for four years I've been saying to myself that I won't go back, that I'm ready, that I'm not ready..."

As reported by RTL, every effort has been made to keep Dion relaxed ahead of her comeback during tonight's ceremony, helmed by stage director Thomas Jolly.

It will be the second time that she participates in an opening ceremony of the Olympic Games, after performing a rendition of ‘The Power of the Dream’ in Atlanta in 1996.

As for Gaga, a duet with Dion will not be linguistic hardship, as she already sang Piaf's ‘La Vie En Rose’ in the 2018 film A Star Is Born.

She posted a photo of herself at the Louvre, saying: “Every time I return to Paris, I remember there’s so much beauty and joy still to experience in the world. I love Paris, and I'm so happy to be back!"

She was also spotted on a floating piano on the river Seine.

Other French talent will take to the stage, and audiences will be treated to a duet between pianist Sofiane Pamart and singer Juliette Armanet; a B2B set featuring singer Philippe Katerine and drummer Cerrone; and the collaboration between opera singer Marina Viotti and heavy metal band Gojira.

A select few rock acts have performed at the Olympics in previous years, including Kiss at the 2002 Salt Lake Winter Games, as well as The Who, Queen, Muse and Paul McCartney at the 2012 London Olympics. However, Gojira will become the first ever metal outfit to grace an Olympic stage.

The Grammy-nominated Gojira is the biggest metal band to come out of France, and have previously toured alongside Metallica and Slipknot. They have also made headlines for their lively shows, as well as their outspoken views on the perils of climate change.

The opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics Games kicks off tonight (26 July) at 7:30pm CET. For the first time in the Games’ history, the opening ceremony will not be held in a stadium, but along the River Seine.