Opera singers gathered in the centre of Lviv at the weekend to sing the country's national anthem.

The singers were captured on video as they stood together on a street in the centre of the western Ukrainian city. They sang the anthem in a demonstration of harmony and national pride as Ukraine seeks to resist Russia's invasion.

The brief but moving performance took place hours after Russian missiles pounded a military training base in the Lviv region, killing 35 people.

The facility has served as a crucial hub for cooperation between Ukraine and the NATO countries supporting it in its defence against Moscow's grinding assault.

The invasion of Ukraine by Vladimir Putin's forces has come to be characterised by acts of resistance by the Ukrainian people.

Examples of defiance from industries and individuals alike have seen moving scenes broadcast around the world.

Global support for Ukraine

Support for Ukraine in its hour of need has seen Ukrainian flags waved at football matches and the Ukrainian colours of yellow and blue projected onto buildings.

Meanwhile, the cultural sector has turned its back on Russia with fashion and food retail chains withdrawing from the country, cancellations of Bolshoi performances, and pressure placed on cultural figures to renounce the Russian president.

Singers gather in Lviv, a home for many internally displaced Ukrainian refugees AP Photo

Special evacuations of young musicians have also taken place in partnerships with foreign orchestras, and Ukrainian author Oksana Zaboujko received a standing ovation in the European Parliament for her criticism of inaction from western leaders.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began on 24 February, has seen roughly 2 million Ukrainians flee the country and bombardment of many major cities including Kharkiv, Odessa, Mariupol, and lately Kyiv.

The western city of Lviv where the Opera singers gathered was until recently considered safe, with many refugees travelling there from eastern parts of the country.

Lviv is a historical city and centre of culture. Recent scenes have seen an evacuation of artefacts take place to protect objects of importance for Ukrainian identity.