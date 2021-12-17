Stevie Parle is a British chef, serial restaurateur, writer and food entrepreneur on a mission to bring pasta that's great value, nourishing and considerate to nature. Stevie was named Young Chef of the Year back in 2010. He has since formed the Stevie Parle Restaurants with business partner Liam Nelson, opening various establishments. Today his primary focuses are his casual fresh pasta brand Pastaio, and the critically acclaimed pop-up plant shop and supper club JOY in Marylebone.

He shares with The Kitchen his Amalfi lemon, basil and Parmesan spaghetti, a classic Sicilian pasta of 6 ingredients only that can be served and enjoyed within 20 minutes.

Stevie Parle Charlie McKay

You need to buy the Good Lemons for this. Big juicy beautiful lemons always taste better. Good olive oil too and the best black pepper you can find. After all, there are hardly any ingredients so you need to ensure they’re all of the best quality.

Amalfi lemon, basil and Parmesan spaghetti by Stevie Parle

Serves: 2

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

60 ml of extra virgin olive oil

30 ml of fresh lemon juice

10 basil leaves

Half a lemon, zested

½ teaspoon of tellicherry Black pepper, or other good quality Black pepper.

60 parmesan cheese, grated

200-250g of spaghetti

Method

Boil a large pan of well-salted water. Pour the extra virgin olive oil into a saucepan, heat it very gently until just warm and then add the lemon juice. Cook the pasta until al dente, according to the instructions. The dish will be ruined the dish if you over cook the pasta. Drain the pasta and keep a little pasta water. Add your spaghetti into the saucepan with the lemon juice. Add the finely ground Tellicherry black pepper, whole basil leaves and grated lemon zest. Mix the pasta very well using tongs. Sprinkle in the cheese and continue to toss the pasta adding pasta water to lubricate as needed. You should end up with a glossy sexy tumble of pasta. If it’s stodgy, add a little more pasta water, and keep tossing. Serve with more Parmesan.

Pair it with a Pinot Grigio.

More about Stevie Parle

Parle started his career in internationally renowned restaurants such as the River Café, Moro, Petersham Nurseries and the Spotted Pig in New York City. He also spent this time travelling extensively through Asia, Europe and the Middle East which heavily influenced his cooking style and references.

Stevie has written countless recipe features, several books and presented a food documentary series for British Broadcaster Channel 4.