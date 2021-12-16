'Barbarism' and war poetry: Inside Anselm Kiefer's Paris installations

Anselm Kiefer is the first plastic artist to take over the entire space of the Grand Palais Éphémère, in Paris, for a unique project.

'For Paul Celan' continues Kiefer’s work on European memory and how conflict impacts it.

The works interact with the poetry of the German-speaking poet Paul Celan, who after seeing the worst of mankind in the concentration camps, made it his goal in life to use language as a tool against barbarism.

The exhibition features large-format sculptures, installations, and canvases – designed between 2015 and 2021 – against minimal scenography.

Keifer says that he's good friends with Celan, and that they talk about literature and philosophy.

The monumental exhibition at the Grand Palais Éphémère, start on December 16 and runs until January 9 2022

Check out the video above for a glimpse inside the new exhibition