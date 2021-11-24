Young and old amongst nominations in diverse Grammys announcement

Nominees for the Grammys were announced on Tuesday night with awards on the cards for young and old -- the age range of potential winners ranges between 18 and 95.

Teenager Olivia Rodrigo has received seven nominations and is up to win album of the year, best new artist and best video. Fellow gen Z sensation Billie Eilish also received seven nominations, appearing alongside Rodrigo in best pop vocal, best pop solo performance and record of the year for her album, “Happier Than Ever”.

Meanwhile, retirees stand to win big with awards on the cards for Tony Bennet and the much-talked-about and newly reunified ABBA.

Bennett, who already has an impressive 18 Grammy wins, is nominated with Lady Gaga for their version of “I Get a Kick Out of You.”

Rodrigo received seven nominations, including for her album "Sour" Chris Pizzello/Invision

For their part, ABBA received their first-ever Grammy nomination for their comeback song “I Still Have Faith In You.”

The awards are set to be diverse with black female artists Doja Cat and H.E.R both receiving eight nominations. Queer artist Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO” is up for best album, along with best music video and record of the year.

K-pop group BTS placed in the best pop group performance for their song “Butter”.

The most nominated artist overall is multi-genre performer Jon Batiste. The artist, who leads the band on Stephen Colbert’s “Late Late Show”, scooped 11 nominations including best score for visual media for his oscar-winning work on Pixar’s “Soul”.

Batiste is also nominated for best R&B album for his album, “We Are”.

Jon Batiste is this year's most nominated artist Stefan Jeremiah/AP

After the nominations were announced, Batiste told the Associated Press, “"I’m just really happy that we were able to make something in complete artistic integrity and have it be recognised.”

There were also awards for big names and long-standing artists. The Weeknd received three nominations after previously saying none of his music would be submitted, and Justin Beiber received eight. The former teen-star will battle it out with Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and Kanye West for album of the year.

The best newcomer category will see a wide range of artists and genres going toe-to-toe with Arooj Aftab, Jimmie Allen, Baby Keem, Finneas, Glass Animals, Japanese Breakfast, The Kid Laroi, Arlo Parks, Olivia Rodrigo and Saweetie all nominated.

The 64th annual Grammys will take place on January 31, 2022.