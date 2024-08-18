The comments from the International Atomic Energy Agency come after a drone strike hit close to the Zaporizhzhia plant in southeastern Ukraine.

Safety at the largest nuclear power plant in Europe is deteriorating, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Zaporizhzhia, in southeastern Ukraine, has been under Russian control since shortly after the nation launched a full-scale invasion on its neighbour in February 2022.

On Saturday, a drone strike hit a perimeter access road used by staff near the power plant.

The IAEA’s director general, Rafael Mariano Grossi, has confirmed to Russian state-owned news agency TASS that experts on site were informed of the detonation and immediately visited the area.

Shortly after the strike, Russia accused Ukraine of dropping the explosive charge near the plant.

Zaporizhzhia has come under repeated attacks since the start of the conflict, which both sides have accused the other of carrying out.

In July the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution demanding that Russia urgently withdraw its military and personnel from the plant and immediately return it to Ukraine Alexander Zemlianichenko/The AP/File

While the plant is dormant, Russia and Ukraine have been in a war of words over its very existence, claiming their enemy is attempting to sabotage its operations and endanger safety around it.

In a statement, Grossi said: “Yet again we see an escalation of the nuclear safety and security dangers facing the... power plant.”

"I remain extremely concerned and reiterate my call for maximum restraint from all sides and for strict observance of the five concrete principles established for the protection of the plant,” he added.

The site of the strike’s impact was reportedly very close to essential cooling water sprinkler ponds and just 100 metres from the Dniprovska power line. That’s the only remaining 750 kilovolt line which still provides a power supply to the plant, according to the IAEA.

The IAEA team who visited the area on Saturday said the damage appeared to have been caused by a drone which was equipped with an explosive payload.

While their report confirmed that there were no casualties and no noticeable impact on any nuclear power plant equipment, there was obvious damage to the road between Zaporizhzhia’s two main gates.

The concerning safety situation at the plant comes as Ukraine continues its incursion into Russia.

Officials claim to have taken control of some 82 settlements over an area of 1,150 square kilometres in the Kursk region since 6 August.

Russia’s RIA news agency is now reporting that Moscow is keen to discuss the apparent attack on the Zaporizhzhia plant with the IAEA, citing Roman Ustinov, the acting Russian representative in Vienna.