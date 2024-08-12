They storm trenches and explore weapons. This is how Zaporizhzhia police officers are being trained in Ukraine. Currently, law enforcement officers are training under the guidance of instructors from the Kara-Dah brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine.
Video. Zaporizhzhia police officers undergo basic military training
