The goal earns Serbia their first point at Euro 2024 as England remain top of Group C.

Another Euro 2024 game was decided in the last minute, as Serbia wrote off Slovenia's celebrations thanks to a 95-minute equaliser by AC Milan's Luka Jović.

Slovenia opened the scoring in the second half, with Žan Karničnik, after a brilliant ball recovery followed by a quick counterattack.

But Serbia's efforts finally paid off as they earned a corner to set up for Jović's goal.

England remain first in the group as they face off with Denmark at 18.00CET, followed by Slovenia, second with two points, and Denmark and Serbia with one point each.

Fun fact, the last AC Milan player to score in a Euro Championship before Luka Jović was Sweden's Zlatan Ibrahimović against France in 2012.