Euro 2024 latest: Croatia 2-2 Albania in thriller Hamburg game

Albania wrote off Croatia's sensational two-minute comeback with a 95' equaliser.

Albania and Croatia remain in a precarious situation in Group B after earning only one point each in two games.

In Hamburg, Albania's early lead got incredibly overturned in two minutes by Croatia, which equalised at 74' with Andrej Kramarić and then took advantage of an Albanian own goal at 76' to come past.

In the final chaotic minutes, Albania found the net again at 95' to break Croatian hearts with their defender Klaus Gjasula, managing keep the side's hopes alive for the round-of-16.

The group's next game will be Italy vs Spain on Thursday.