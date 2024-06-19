EventsEventsPodcasts
Euro 2024 latest: Croatia 2-2 Albania in thriller Hamburg game

Albania's Klaus Gjasula celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Group B match between Croatia and Albania
Albania's Klaus Gjasula celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Group B match between Croatia and Albania Copyright AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi
Copyright AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi
By Alessio Dell'Anna
Published on
Published on


Albania wrote off Croatia's sensational two-minute comeback with a 95' equaliser.



Albania and Croatia remain in a precarious situation in Group B after earning only one point each in two games.

In Hamburg, Albania's early lead got incredibly overturned in two minutes by Croatia, which equalised at 74' with Andrej Kramarić and then took advantage of an Albanian own goal at 76' to come past.

In the final chaotic minutes, Albania found the net again at 95' to break Croatian hearts with their defender Klaus Gjasula, managing keep the side's hopes alive for the round-of-16.

The group's next game will be Italy vs Spain on Thursday.



