EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest
Trending
Latest stories
Europe
Categories
Programmes
Featured
World
Categories
Programmes
Featured
EU Policy
Business
Categories
Programmes
Euroviews
Next
Categories
Programmes
Green
Categories
Programmes
Health
Categories
Programmes
Culture
Categories
Programmes
Travel
Categories
Programmes
Videos
More
Special coverage
Partner content
EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Find Us
ADVERTISEMENT

Euro 2024 latest: Ukraine come back to beat Slovakia 2-1

Ukraine's Roman Yaremchuk celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Group E match between Slovakia and Ukraine at Euro 2024
Ukraine's Roman Yaremchuk celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Group E match between Slovakia and Ukraine at Euro 2024 Copyright AP/Andreea Alexandru
Copyright AP/Andreea Alexandru
By Alessio Dell'Anna
Published on
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button

Ukraine earn first Euro 2024 win as Yaremchuk's class finish keeps hopes alive for round of 16.

ADVERTISEMENT

The situation in Grop E remains open to any scenario after Ukraine put on a brilliant comeback against Slovakia to earn their first three points at Euro 2024.

After beating Belgium in the first tie, Slovakia seemed on course to achieve their second consecutive win and land the knockouts, but Ukraine's reaction in the second half overturned the result.

The Ukrainians burst with joy at minute 80' when Roman Yaremchuk scored the 2-1 after a class first-touch and finish.

Ukraine 2-1 Slovakia: Ivan Schranz 17' (SLO), Mykola Shaparenko 54' (UKR), Roman Yaremchuk 80' (UKR)

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Azzurri star Roberto Baggio robbed at home while watching Italy-Spain game

Euro 2024 latest: Spain dominate Italy to reach knockout phase

Euro 2024: Serbia threatens to quit tournament over Albanian and Croatian fans' behaviour

Slovakia Ukraine UEFA Euro 2024 Football