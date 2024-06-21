Euro 2024 latest: Ukraine come back to beat Slovakia 2-1

Ukraine earn first Euro 2024 win as Yaremchuk's class finish keeps hopes alive for round of 16.

The situation in Grop E remains open to any scenario after Ukraine put on a brilliant comeback against Slovakia to earn their first three points at Euro 2024.

After beating Belgium in the first tie, Slovakia seemed on course to achieve their second consecutive win and land the knockouts, but Ukraine's reaction in the second half overturned the result.

The Ukrainians burst with joy at minute 80' when Roman Yaremchuk scored the 2-1 after a class first-touch and finish.

Ukraine 2-1 Slovakia: Ivan Schranz 17' (SLO), Mykola Shaparenko 54' (UKR), Roman Yaremchuk 80' (UKR)