By Euronews with AP

The Netherlands' win against Poland puts pressure on Group D favourite France, which plays Austria on Monday.

The Netherlands has won its first Euros 2024 group stage match against Poland with a score of 2-1.

Despite a strong start for Poland with a successful header from Adam Buksa, the Netherlands quickly equalised with a goal from Cody Gakpo.

All that before the Netherlands Wout Weghorst clinched victory for his country as soon as he entered the pitch in the 83rd minute, with a low left-foot shot straight into the goal.

Eriksen scores in Denmark's 1-1 draw with Slovenia at Euro 2024

Denmark's Christian Eriksen celebrates after scoring the opening goal of the game during a Group C match between Slovenia and Denmark. Sunday, June 16. 2024. AP

For Christian Eriksen, Denmark’s opening game at the European Championship was a much happier occasion this time.

The Manchester United midfielder scored the opening goal in a 1-1 draw with Slovenia on Sunday. It was his first match at the Euros since suffering a cardiac arrest in Denmark’s opener in the previous edition of the tournament in 2021.

Eriksen neatly slotted a finish into the corner in the 17th minute of the Group C game in Stuttgart.

Erik Janza equalized for Slovenia in the 77th with a shot that took a big deflection and span beyond Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Eriksen returned to the sport in 2022, fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator, and — now aged 32 — is still an integral part of a Denmark looking to continue its impressive record at European Championship finals.

Police intervene to stem clashes between England and Serbia fans ahead of Euro match

England soccer fans cheer in front of police ahead the Group C match between Serbia and England at the Euro 2024 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Sunday, June 16, 2024. AP

Police rushed to separate brawling fans of the England and Serbia teams on Sunday ahead of their match at the European Championships soccer tournament in Germany.

Social media footage showed men throwing chairs at each other outside a restaurant festooned with Serbian flags in the western city of Gelsenkirchen. One group beat a hasty retreat as riot police arrived and wrestled at least one man to the ground.

A Serbian fan told The Associated Press that a group of people had thrown glasses and stones at the area outside the restaurant where he and others were sitting together drinking beer.

“There was a clash and we are fine. So that’s it, we are going to the game, we hope we will win. This is about football,” said the man, who identified himself only as Vladimir and said he was from the Serbian capital Belgrade.

Reporters who arrived shortly after the incident found the street littered with broken glass and tables as several dozen police officers stood by.

A spokesman for Gelsenkirchen police said the officers had separated a group of England fans from a group of Serbian fans and brought the situation under control. The spokesman, who commented on condition of anonymity in line with police policy, said he had no information on injuries or arrests.