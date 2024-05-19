By Euronews with AP

Poland is investing approximately €2.2 billion to enhance security and deterrence along its border with Russia and Belarus, Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced on Saturday.

Tusk revealed that the Shield-East project, which includes building military fortifications, has already begun. Emphasising Poland's strategic position on NATO's and the European Union's eastern flank, Tusk highlighted the country's responsibility for Europe's security.

Border guard service inspect the border with Belarus PLTVP

“We have taken the decision to invest into our safety and first of all, into a safe eastern border, some 10 billion zlotys ( €2.2 billion),” Tusk said.

He explained that the project entails constructing a fortified and environmentally modified border to ensure it is impenetrable by potential enemies. "We have begun these works, to make Poland’s border a safe one in times of peace, and impenetrable for an enemy in times of war,” he added.

Tusk addressed Polish troops in Krakow, marking the 80th anniversary of the Allied victory in the Battle of Monte Cassino during World War II.

The previous right-wing government in Poland built a €367 million wall along the Belarus border to curb the massive influx of migrants in 2021. However, the current pro-EU government believes further reinforcement is needed.

Poland continues to be a strong ally of Ukraine in its defence against Russia’s invasion.