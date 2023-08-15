A massive explosion at a petrol station in Russia's southern republic of Dagestan killed 30 people and injured more than 100, local officials said on Tuesday.

Three of the dead were children, Dagestan's governor Sergei Melikov said.

The explosion occurred on Monday night on the outskirts of Makhachkala, the region's capital. A fire broke out at a car repair shop and spread to a nearby petrol station, triggering an explosion, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported, citing the country's emergencies ministry. The ensuing fire raged over an area of 600 square metres, the report said.

Some of the injured will be flown to Moscow for treatment, the report said.

Russian authorities have launched a criminal investigation.

The families of the victims will receive 1 million rubles (about $10,000) each, Dagestani authorities said, and those injured will receive 200,000-400,000 rubles (about $2,000-$4,000).

Tuesday was declared a day of mourning in Dagestan.

Across Russia, in western Siberia, another explosion killed two people and injured five others on Monday night. The explosion occurred late in the evening at an oil mine in the Khanty-Mansiysk region, local authorities said.