Charles Michel has assured Moldova that it has the European Union's full support on its road to membership of the bloc in what he described as "these difficult times".

In an official visit, the President of the European Council pledged the EU's support, saying the country had become a target for Russia.

Historic Opportunity

The EU has mobilized over one billion euros to support Moldova's stability, and Michel praised the country's commitment to implementing reforms.

"This is a historic opportunity for your country and for your people," he said. "And I am absolutely convinced that it must be seized and it will be seized. Russia continues to attack the free people of Ukraine, and here in Moldova, you are heavily impacted by Russia's war against Ukraine. You have increasingly become a target of Russia's military intelligence."

Several pro-Russian protests have taken place in Moldova in recent weeks calling for the ouster of Maia Sandu's pro-European administration. The government accuses Russia of trying to destabilize the country.