Expert rescue teams from 10 EU countries travelled to Turkey Tuesday as the desperate hand-to-hand search for survivors of yesterday’s earthquake continues.

Teams were mobilised from Croatia, the Czech Republic, France, Greece, Hungary, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania and Bulgaria to work on the international rescue mission.

A Euronews team flew into the Turkish city of Adana with a team of 12 Bulgarian rescuers, landing less than 24 hours after the 7.8 magnitude earthquake shook Turkey and neighbouring Syria.

The death toll in both countries surpassed 5,000 by midday (CET) on Tuesday.

The Bulgarian team landed 150 km from the epicentre of the earthquake and made their way towards the disaster zone.

The coordinated international rescue mission is being helped by the EU’s Copernicus satellite mapping systems.

