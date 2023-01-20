Greta Thunberg to lead climate march on last day of talks at Davos

Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunbergand other prominent climate activists including Vanessa Nakate and Helena Neubauer are holding a climate march on the final day of panels at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Thunberg met with the chief of the International Energy Agency, Fatih Birol, on the sidelines of the convention on Thursday and slammed corporate elites for their inaction.

Leaders at Davos are “fuelling the destruction of the planet” by investing in fossil fuels and prioritising short-term profits over people affected by the climate crisis, she said.

The activists brought a 'cease and desist' letter calling on the heads of fossil fuel companies to stop all new oil and natural gas projects, it was signed by nearly 900,000 people.

Today's proceeding will be the last of this year's talks at the World Economic Forum, under the theme 'Cooperation in a Fragmented World'.

The convention has brought together hundreds of world leaders and industry experts for special addresses, panel discussions and separate meetings.

What were the highlights of Thursday's sessions?

FBI Director Christopher Wray said he’s “deeply concerned” about China’s artificial intelligence programme, and said the country’s AI initiatives “are not constrained by the rule of law” and are “built on top of massive troves of intellectual property and sensitive data that they’ve stolen over the years.”

Greece’s prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis , said he still believes it’s possible to resolve his country’s differences with Turkey by speaking with Turkey’s president, stressing the neighbours will not go to war.

Keir Starmer , the UK opposition leader said the UK needs a strategy for renewables. Starmer said new investment in the oil and gas industry is not the answer as the UK must move towards the goal of net zero emissions and reduce dependency on oil and gas.

Grant Shapps , the UK Business Minister, discussed how governments and companies can work together to shape the next generation of industrial strategies and warned that US President Joe Biden's green subsidy programme is "dangerous".

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelesnkyy attended a breakfast briefing on the sidelines of the gathering in which he bemoaned a “lack of specific weaponry” and said that to win the war, “we cannot just do it with motivation and morale.”

Who can viewers expect to see on the final day of meetings in Davos on Friday?

Maria Leptin , the President of the European Research Council; Mikuláš Bek, the Czech Minister for European Affairs; Tanja Fajon, the Deputy Prime Minister of Slovenia; Christine Lagarde , the President, of the European Central Bank; Kristalina Georgieva , the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund; author, Christoph Keller ; Fawn Sharp , President of the National Congress of American Indians and Børge Brende , the President of the World Economic Forum in Geneva.

, the President of the European Research Council; the Czech Minister for European Affairs; the Deputy Prime Minister of Slovenia; , the President, of the European Central Bank; , the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund; author, ; , President of the National Congress of American Indians and , the President of the World Economic Forum in Geneva. Euronews' Sasha Vakulina, Meabh McMahon, Fay Doulgkeri and David Walsh have been on the ground in Davos and are covering all the latest developments.