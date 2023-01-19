Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked global leaders attending the World Economic Forum in Davos to join him in a minute of silence to honour the people killed in a helicopter crash near Kyiv.

A helicopter carrying Ukraine's interior minister crashed into a kindergarten in the suburb of Brovary on Wednesday, killing him and about a dozen other people, including a child on the ground, authorities said.

Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyy is the most senior official killed since Russia invaded.

Mr Zelenskyy was addressing the Davos summit by video link.

