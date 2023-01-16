2023 World Economic Forum opens in Davos

Live
2023 World Economic Forum opens in DavosComments
By Sasha Vakulina, Meabh Mc Mahon, Foteini Doulgkeri, David Walsh, Richard Good
The 2023 World Economic Forum kicks off today in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos.
- Until Friday 20 January, international leaders and members of civil society will discuss the world's main challenges under the theme "Cooperation in a Fragmented World"
- Euronews has journalists Sasha Vakulina, Meabh Mc Mahon, Foteini Doulgkeri and David Walsh on the ground
- There will be over 200 panel livestream debates, with COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine high on the agenda
- António Guterres, UN Secretary-General, Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission and Christine Lagarde, President of the ECB are among those who will be present, along with more than 50 heads of state and government
16:01
14:42
Live Blog
Hello and welcome to Euronews' live blog from the World Economic Forum in Davos. My name is Richard Good and I'll be keeping you up to date with all the latest news from the opening day in Switzerland.