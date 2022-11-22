Victims and 'heroes' of US LGBT club shooting identified

Mourners have gathered on Monday to commemorate those killed in a horrific attack at an LGBTQ nightclub in the US city of Colorado Springs, Colorado, as more information on the victims and alleged perpetrator -- as well as the 'heroes' who helped stop the bloodshed -- emerges.

Colorado Springs's Club Q had been something of a haven for the city's queer community for over two decades. But on Saturday night, the safety it had unremittingly provided its attendees was brutally violated after a gunman - suspected as being 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich - entered the premises and opened fire, claiming five lives and injuring up to 19 others. A particular motive, or lack thereof, remains to be officially established, although some are already describing it as a homophobic hate crime.

The identities of the shooter's victims have been identified. They are: Kelly Loving, 40, a trans woman who was visiting Colorado Springs for the weekend; Daniel Aston, 28, a bartender at Club Q who was lovingly labelled the "master of silly business" for his entertaining performances; Derrick Rump, 38, another bartender who was described by clubgoers as the nightclub's 'staple' and life; Raymond Green Vance, 22, Colorado Springs resident who had just landed his first proper job and was visiting the bar with his girlfriend; and Ashley Paugh, 35, a wife and mother of five who was in town to watch a stand-up comedian.

More information has also emerged on two men who helped thwart the gunman and reduce the impact of the shooting, who have been widely hailed as 'heroes'. Richard Fierro, father of Vance's girlfriend and a 45-year-old army veteran, disarmed the shooter, while Thomas James assisted him.

"Their exact actions are part of the investigation, so we can’t discuss the specifics out of respect for the judicial process, but with their permission, we want to acknowledge their heroic actions," tweeted the Colorado Springs Police Department, to both identify and honour Fierro and James.

Ever since the attack took place, a makeshift memorial has emerged near the nightclub, where mourners have convened to pray, leave flowers, and comfort each other. Further vigils are planned this week across Colorado.

In response to the attack, US President Joe Biden released a statement acknowledging the "horrific hate violence" which the country's LGBTQ community had faced in recent years, and decried how "yet another community in America ha[d] been torn apart by gun violence."

The Colorado Springs nightclub shooting stands as one in a string of gun attacks that have targeted the US's LGBTQ community. The deadliest to date happened at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, on 12 June 2016, which resulted in 49 deaths.