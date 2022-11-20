Five killed, 18 wounded in Colorado gay nightclub shooting

Five people were killed and 18 injured in a shooting at a gay nightclub on Saturday night in Colorado Springs, Colorado, police said.

A suspect was in custody and was being treated for injuries after the attack at Club Q, Colorado Springs Lieutenant Pamela Castro told journalists at a briefing after the attack.

Police got the initial phone call just before midnight about the shooting, Castro said.

Club Q is devastated by the senseless attack on our community. Our prays and thoughts are with all the victims and... Posted by Club Q Colorado Springs on Sunday, November 20, 2022

On its Facebook page, a statement posted in the early hours of Sunday morning by Club Q said it was "devastated by the senseless attack on our community."

"We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack."

Club Q describes itself as an "adult-oriented gay and lesbian nightclub hosting theme nights such as karaoke, drag shows & DJs."

Colorado Springs Police Department say they will hold a press conference at 16:00 CET on Sunday to give another update.