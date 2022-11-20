English
Five killed, 18 wounded in Colorado gay nightclub shooting

By Euronews  with Reuters
Map of USA showing location of Colorado City where nightclub shooting happened
Map of USA showing location of Colorado City where nightclub shooting happened   -   Copyright  Euronews / Philippe Brun

Five people were killed and 18 injured in a shooting at a gay nightclub on Saturday night in Colorado Springs, Colorado, police said.

A suspect was in custody and was being treated for injuries after the attack at Club Q, Colorado Springs Lieutenant Pamela Castro told journalists at a briefing after the attack.

Police got the initial phone call just before midnight about the shooting, Castro said.

Club Q is devastated by the senseless attack on our community. Our prays and thoughts are with all the victims and...

Posted by Club Q Colorado Springs on Sunday, November 20, 2022

On its Facebook page, a statement posted in the early hours of Sunday morning by Club Q said it was "devastated by the senseless attack on our community."

"We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack."

Club Q describes itself as an "adult-oriented gay and lesbian nightclub hosting theme nights such as karaoke, drag shows & DJs."

Colorado Springs Police Department say they will hold a press conference at 16:00 CET on Sunday to give another update.